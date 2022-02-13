Sleeping Twitch streamer’s cat produces a truly wholesome moment during livestream

Twitch streamer "botjTV" was sleeping during his latest livestream when he was joined by his adorable cat. It snuggled up with the streamer, creating a truly wholesome moment.

Sleeping on stream is essentially a person livestreaming themselves while they are sleeping. The bizarre trend has been present for a while now, with several popular streamers partaking in it, including ex-Twitch star Ludwig and streamer JustaMinx.

Twitch streamer botjTV's cat creates a heartwarming display on livestream

botjTV recently conducted a "sleep stream" on his channel. The streamer livestreamed himself sleeping to the "sounds of nature" track from YouTube.

Nearly 6 hours into the uneventful stream, Botj's cat suddenly popped into view. Its attempts at snuggling with its human was truly heart-warming to witness.

It initially jumped onto the bed and licked the streamer's arm to greet him. However, upon finding the streamer asleep, the cat stood there, uncertain, and then looked around the room to figure out its next action.

Having decided its plan, it began to gently push the streamer's arm in order to make some space for itself to sleep. After receiving a drowsy pet from the streamer, the feline continued to push his arm out to find a comfortable spot.

Successful in its endeavor, it finally found the perfect spot as it adorably curled up next to the streamer. The calming sounds from the ambient YouTube video added a serene note to the wholesome scene. After napping for nearly half an hour, it awoke from its slumber, let out a big stretch and left the stream's view.

Fans react to the cat's adorable actions

The adorable clip soon began circulating on the r/LiveStreamFails subreddit. The internet seems to have no dearth of cat-lovers, who couldn't stop gushing over the livestream scene. Viewers seem to have found evidence to prove that felines too are affectionate animals, especially when compared to other pets such as dogs.

Sleep streams have been a hot topic of discussion within Twitch streaming circles. Several streamers who undertake "subathons," which sometimes last days, are often found sleeping on stream. While it is most popularly accepted as an easy and lax form of content, the popularity of the trend continues to rise.

