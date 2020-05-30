PUBG Mobile: SLR vs KAR 98: Which gun is better?

Kar98K vs SLR

PUBG Mobile features a wide range of weapons for players. PUBG Mobile players look to find the best weapons to master, improve their skill level and try to have the upper hand against their opponents.

In PUBG Mobile, a lot of long-range fights between players take place. So players continually look for the best weapon in these types of skirmishes. Kar98K and SLR are two such weapons that players prefer to use in long-range fights.

On that note, let us have a detailed look at both weapons and try to determine which is the better choice in a given situation.

A look at the Kar98K and SLR in PUBG Mobile:

Kar98K

Kar98K is a bolt-action sniper rifle widely used by players in PUBG Mobile.

It uses the 7.92 mm ammunition and is one of the best guns one can use in long-range combats because of its ability to deal fatal blows to enemies.

The Kar98 can take down an enemy with a level two helmet with one headshot and can deal over 85% of damage to an opponent wearing a level 3 helmet. It has a damage of 75 and an effective range of 79.

SLR

SLR is a quite impressive DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle) in PUBG Mobile. The DMR is a category between the sniper rifles and the assault rifles.

This gun can deal severe damage like a sniper rifle and can gun down enemies like an assault rifle with an auto mode. It can take knock down an opponent with 3-4 body shots. It has a power of 58 and a range of 64.

For the majority of players, SLR seems to be the weapon of choice as not every player can hit a lot of headshots.

Moreover, it is not fair to compare the Kar98K with the SLR. The Kar98K is a bolt action rifle, whereas the SLR is a DMR. It is like comparing apples and oranges.

Using the right weapon for the right job is quite crucial in PUBG Mobile. It all depends on how players use the weapons depending on their playing styles. A player who is unable to hit headshots might prefer an SLR whereas others might prefer the Kar98K.