Slumber Queen's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Free Fire has become quite popular across the world since its release. This popularity has paved the way for content creation and streaming around it in several languages.

Slumber Queen is a prominent content creator who makes videos in Tamil. In this article, we discuss her in-game details.

Also read: Arpan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Slumber Queen's Free Fire ID number

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID number is 525471774, and her IGN is SLUMBERQUEEN.

Slumber Queen’s stats

Her all-time stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Slumber Queen has played 10394 squad games and triumphed in 3336, equating to a win percentage of 32.09. She has registered 17689 kills and maintained a notable K/D ratio of 2.51.

The famous content creator has 249 Booyahs from 1492 duo matches, having a win rate of 16.68%. She has also notched up 2148 kills at a reasonable K/D ratio of 1.73.

The streamer has also played 1044 solo games and emerged victorious in 60 of them for a win rate of 5.74%, in the process killing 2028 foes at an impressive K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for Slumber Queen

In the Ranked Season 17, Slumber Queen has played 136 matches in the squad mode and got better of her foes on 26 occasions for a win rate of 19.11%. She has also amassed 268 kills at a good K/D ratio of 2.44.

The YouTuber has also played 34 duo games and managed to win a single match, securing 38 kills.

Slumber Queen also has two Booyahs in 18 solo games. She has 50 kills to her name at a magnificent K/D ratio of 3.13.

Her YouTube channel

Slumber Queen started creating content over a year ago. Her first video dates back to September 2019. Since then, she has uploaded over 250 videos on her channel and amassed over 355k subscribers. She also attained over 12.7 million views combined in the time period.

Advertisement

Click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Her social media accounts

Slumber Queen is active on Instagram and Facebook.

Click here to visit her Instagram account.

Click here to visit her Facebook account.

She also has a Discord server. Click here to join it.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?