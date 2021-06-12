Small Twitch streamer gets asked if he is “black,” his response will leave you in splits

During a recent live stream, Twitch streamer “GLmood1” was asked by his Twitch chat if he was “black.”

GLmood1 is a small Overwatch streamer who also plays a variety of other games such as Minecraft, Mario Kart 8, and Fortnite. The streamer currently has 4.9k followers on Twitch and is also active on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

After being asked the strange question, he switched off the light and distanced himself from the camera in order to appear “black” on screen before proceeding to answer “no” to the viewer.

Quite a few popular Twitch streamers regularly go on rants against their viewers. In most cases, streamers get tired of fans being over-obsessed with their looks or personal lives, such as Imane “Pokimane” Anys, who only recently went after her chat for linking her with Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker.

In other cases, the streamers might be tired of their chats behaving in a “toxic manner.” Personalities such as Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg have both gone on rants against their chats when they were behaving in a toxic manner in the past, although in certain cases, toxic audiences might effectively result in the streamer being “cancelled” by the internet.

This happened to a degree with Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino.

GLmood1 also appeared perplexed with the viewer’s question about him being “black.” He stared at the screen for a few seconds before deciding to switch off the light and distance himself from the camera.

The streamer could see that he appeared darker due to the lighting of the room and proceeded to answer with a stern “no.” The clip has since popped up on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with quite a few people poking fun at the situation and the joke.

Popular streamer xQc also watched the clip during a recent live stream, something GLmood1 himself posted about on Twitter. Regardless, his reaction appeared to be out of frustration as the streamer seemed annoyed with the pointless question that his viewer had.

