SmallAnt showcases a glitch with the Snowpoint City Gym in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

SmallAnt would eventually get to the Snowpoint City Gym as he plays through Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which is one of the most difficult puzzle spikes in the game. Everyone knows that the Snowpoint City Gym is the hardest puzzle within the remakes, but SmallAnt found a way around that.

Most of the Pokémon games have their own version of a gym that seems incredibly difficult compared to the other seven on the roster. Snowpoint City Gym holds players captive by snowballs that will even respawn upon failure, but one glitch surpasses all of that.

SmallAnt exploits the Snowpoint City Gym puzzle glitch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

SmallAnt is known for taking on incredible Pokémon challenges, regardless of the game he is in. It was only natural for him to figure out even more tricks within the latest Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes.

As soon as SmallAnt loaded into the Snowpoint City Gym, he tried out a trick that players could miss if they even blinked for a second. The entire clip of him pulling off the glitch was a total of 14 seconds, with his own reaction and all. SmallAnt was able to reach Candice, the Snowpoint City Gym leader, within seconds.

First, he performed a jump on some of the center snowballs within the gym. They launched SmallAnt forward with some momentum, and he continued hopping up through the arena.

That method landed him on the platform just below Candice. Here, SmallAnt had to try going diagonal just before the left side of the stairs. In the old Diamond and Pearl Pokémon games, this method would not have worked.

In the remakes, however, it appears the developers neglected this potential glitch. Through this tactic, SmallAnt easily began the battle with Candice in the blink of an eye.

What makes the Snowpoint City Gym difficult in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

To battle against Candice in Snowpoint city, each snowball needs to be barreled through to continue. There is also competition along that way that can halt any progress.

If players fail at any point and are kicked out of the gym, then all of the snowballs reset, which is quite frustrating. However, if they want to try it out, then SmallAnt has showcased the answers around the snowball problem in Pokémon.

