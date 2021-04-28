Smash bros pro Gonzalo 'ZeRo' Barrios returns to social media for the first time after attempted suicide

Gonzalo Barrios, better known as "ZeRo," finally broke his silence, following his attempted suicide a month ago. The former Smash Bros pro thanked his fans on Instagram for their support through this difficult stage. ZeRo said,

"Thank you, everyone, for the beautiful messages and birthday wishes. Life has been insane. I'm posting something this week to update you guys. I'm sorry for concerning everyone, I feel really guilty and bad about it. Take care everyone."

He decided to allow users to comment on his recent post rather than restrict it. Despite his past actions, his post received much-needed love, support, and kind words from fans and followers.

"I miss your content so much it was the best smash content on YouTube by far,"

One user wrote while another said,

"Just be a safe kid and keep working on you, we can’t change the past but the future is unwritten and you have the pen. Write your story."

While the past cannot be changed, most comments on the post urged him to take his time and heal. It's unclear where ZeRo will go from here, but it's good to know that he's at least keeping well.

What happened to Gonzalo 'ZeRo' Barrios?

The whole ordeal began when ZeRo came clean about his misconduct with minors, which led to him being dropped from all associated organizations.

Following the confession, he was also banned by Twitch and decided to stop creating content for YouTube. ZeRo eventually disappeared from social media and was not heard from again.

On March 25th, 2021, ZeRo's former partner, Vanessa, took to Twitter to reveal that he had tried to commit suicide three days ago. She wrote,

"On 3/23 Gonzalo attempted suicide. After being treated in the hospital he was sent in for further care. Humans are more than their mistakes, especially when they’ve put out more good into this world. I’ll always love you even if we’re not together & I’ll pray that you see the light."

Following the Tweet, fans and followers, both for and against ZeRo, began swarming Twitter talking about the Smash Bros pro. Some sided with him, while others reprimanded him for his past actions. The following are a few tweets from that day:

But why do we have to take everything from that person? Help the person who needs it. We shouldn't just completely throw that person to the side. Especially someone like him who had a horrific upbringing and still made it out. He may not have fully understood things. — Jalen Ball (@AyoBigBink) March 25, 2021

He did several very bad things in the past that recently came out, lied about them, then finally admitted to them. The worst was privately messaging a 14 year old girl and asking her to masturbate with ice for him (after he knew her age)



He's banned from tournaments now too, obv — Vexial (@vexial_ssb) July 23, 2020

Mistakes have consequences, but I don't think anyone hoped for this, but for him to rehabilitate and grow to be a better person so he can build himself back up, or at least that's what I hoped for, as I really liked his content. — Antonio Baduy Cámara (@TonyBaduy) March 25, 2021

Redeeming a child predator...

Because he tried to off himself fron guilt. 🤔 — Victoria Louise Mikoto (@victoriamikoto) March 25, 2021

While some think that ZeRo deserved the hate, others felt that he was already "living in mental hell," and no matter the past, suicide was not the option.

It's unclear as to what will happen next, but for the time being, it doesn't look like ZeRo will be returning to content creation anytime soon. Despite fans still supporting him, it's to be seen whether this Esports legend will fade into history or reclaim his spot.

