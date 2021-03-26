The internet blames Smash Bros community for attempted suicide of former pro Gonzalo 'ZeRo' Barrios: Here's what happened

On March 23rd, former Smash Bros pro Gonzalo "ZeRo" Barrios attempted to take his own life. Thankfully, the young gamer survived, and hopefully, he makes a holistic recovery,

ZeRo's former partner, Vanessa, took to Twitter to reveal that three days ago, he had tried to commit suicide. According to her, after being treated in the hospital, he was sent in for further care.

On 3/23 Gonzalo attempted suicide. after being treated in the hospital he was sent in for further care. Humans are more than their mistakes, especially when they’ve put out more good into this world. I’ll always love u even if we’re not together & I’ll pray that u see the light🤍 pic.twitter.com/z2C83wH8nV — vanessa (@healinghalos) March 25, 2021

The young esports star was banned last year from Twitch after he admitted to sexual misconduct with minors. Following the incident, both his Twitter and Twitch accounts were purged.

ZeRo also had a YouTube channel with over one million subscribers but stated that he would no longer be uploading content on the channel and sever all ties with sponsors.

While it's clear that this incident was responsible for the attempt on his own life, many of his fans and followers feel that the Smash Bros community's toxicity is to blame as well.

Is the Smash Bros community to blame?

According to most people, following his ban and subsequent fall from grace, the Smash Bros community celebrated ZeRo's demise into obscurity.

Advertisement

This isn't a "smash community" thing, it's the general fucking cancel culture.

It fucking sucks. — The Undertaker (@im_a_gamer96) March 25, 2021

Once an icon in the world of Smash Bros, conquering the esports scene with his 56 tournament win streak back in Smash 4 on Wii U, ZeRo's rise to fame was instant.

It seems as if his past caught up to him and dragged him down. A Reddit user, u/ahipotion, wrote:

"Same thing happened with Reckful, he made a couple of tweets, people shat on him, he committed suicide, and they quickly deleted their tweets. They're brave hiding behind their anonymity until their toxicity becomes real and they realize what they've done, and then they pretend to care."

Byron Bernstein, also known as Reckful



a hopeful kid in the esports world who was ruined by his mental state



a man who wanted to make a social space for everyone, bring a community together, and overall enjoy his life with his audience



a streamer of his own kind



rest in peace pic.twitter.com/5R5eQIHquE — // lol // (@RealKappas) July 2, 2020

Advertisement

However, despite fans supporting ZeRo in his hour of need, many users still condemn his actions. According to some people, his actions led to the consequences and fallout within the community.

Idk man, grooming a minor and trying to solicit nudes is pretty up there on the list of terrible things, especially when you're a figurehead in a community largely made up of... children.



Hoping him a speedy recovery, and that he continues getting treatment — Haker Rekah (@Haker10201) March 26, 2021

While former fans wish him a speedy recovery, they don't want him back in the Smash Bros community. Another Reddit user, u/MessySpaghettiCoder, noted:

"There is always going to be that elephant in the room if he ever tries to do anything with the smash community, no matter how reformed he is. It just sucks being as big as he was because now any background checks on him will show him as a pedo. He will be facing the consequences his entire life."

Hopefully, while former and current fans debate over the necessary course of action, Gonzalo makes a full recovery. While he may never have a second shot in the Smash Bros community, he now has a second chance at life, which is more than enough for now.