The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Isaiah Bradley, Battlestar, and Baron Zemo reign supreme in Episode 2

After a riveting premiere, the highly anticipated second episode of Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has finally arrived amid extensive fanfare.

The all-new Marvel series has been extremely well-received by fans so far. The narrative traces the adventures of Sebastian Stan's James "Bucky" Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, and Anthony Mackie's Sam "Falcon" Wilson, as they gear up to face an ominous new threat in the form of anarchist group The Flag Smashers.

While Episode 1 served as a perfect precursor of what's to come, Episode 2 advances upon the expansive world of characters set up in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Bucky and Falcon are eventually brought face-to-face with Wyatt Russell's new Captain America. The introduction of several new characters such as Karli Morgenthau, Lemar Hoskins, aka Battlestar, and Isaiah Bradley, aka "The Black Captain America," have proved to be the major talking points on Twitter.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Twitter reacts to Baron Zemo, Karli Morgenthau, John Walker, and more

One of the biggest takeaways from Episode 2 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is Isaiah Bradley's introduction.

Described as an early product of the United States Super Soldier Program in the comics, Isaiah is a disillusioned shadow of himself in the show, having been imprisoned and subjected to horrific experiments, which have since left him scarred and embittered.

#TFATWS #TheFalconandTheWinterSoldier SPOILERS

-

-

isaiah bradley was the first super soldier & one of the first super-heroes, and the u.s. government put him in prison & gave credit to steve rogers.



this shit is heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/MQd0sTiawr — 𐋀 (@photonsblast) March 26, 2021

There is also an exciting glance at a Young Avenger in the form of Elijah Bradley in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 2.

Another significant introduction is Lemar Hoskins, aka Battlestar, who plays John Walker's sidekick in the show.

His introduction has sent fans into a frenzy because, in the comics, he is famously known for being the fifth character to take up the mantle of Bucky.

A major Easter egg that has sent fans wild with excitement is the mention of the "White Wolf" alias by Bucky, a reference to his rugged, outlaw persona.

Other massive reveals in Episode 2 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier include an impressive first-look at Erin Kellyman's Karli Morgenthau persona, as well as a brief glance at Daniel Bruhl's conniving Baron Zemo right at the end of the episode.

In light of the reveals above, fans had a collective meltdown as they took to Twitter to gush over Episode 2 of The Falcon and Winter Soldier:

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoiler

.

.

.

.

.



"look at you, all stealthy. A little time in Wakanda and you come out White Panther"

"it's actually White Wolf"

"huh?" pic.twitter.com/y0UeEn4ilE — jessica_⎊ ⍟ || TFATWS (@downeyjessevans) March 26, 2021

#tfatws SPOILER



Bucky really just called himself the WHITE WOLF. I hope he takes on this name for good honestly... pic.twitter.com/6OQHOS5rCF — eef (need mcu mutuals!)🤍🤍 (@cut_the_check_) March 26, 2021

#TheFalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

“it’s actually white wolf” i know that’s right! pic.twitter.com/9FEsW3IszT — chels ABBEY DAY (@tomchrrys) March 26, 2021

‼️SPOILERS‼️#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

IF I DONT SEE YALL PUTTING SOME RESPECT TO ISAIAH BRADLEY’S NAME pic.twitter.com/ZeY5kLX9BH — M&M ¨̮ | TFATWS SPOILERS (@bby_native) March 26, 2021

#TFATWS SPOILERS

.

.

.

.



NO BUT YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND HOW EXCITED I WAS TO SEE ISAIAH BRADLEY pic.twitter.com/SybShA1AHN — (ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ᴍᴀʀᴠᴇʟ) (ᴀᴛᴛᴀᴄᴋ ᴏɴ ᴛɪᴛᴀɴ) (@Court_z013) March 26, 2021

Isaiah Bradley and Elijah Bradley are finally part of the MCU! #TFATWS pic.twitter.com/saONu4Rpfy — Fernando Felix (@Fernfelix8) March 26, 2021

#TFATWS spoiler

-

-

-

Bucky: Tell me who you are

Hoskins: Well they call me Battlestar-

Bucky: pic.twitter.com/8pkzsSlGLb — tiff ⧗ tfatws era (@SEBFLC) March 26, 2021

Sam and Bucky every time John Walker opens his mouth #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/CvTxCoaDSW — Justin Tuell (@JustinTuell8) March 26, 2021

cw// #FalconAndWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers!!



-

-

THE WAY THEY JUST SHOWED ZEMO AND CUT TO CREDITS pic.twitter.com/L2dkCi0pdi — jessie ‎✪ tfatws spoilers!! (@JEDIODINSON) March 26, 2021

⚠️#FalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers ⚠️

I

I

I

I

I

I

I

I

I

I

I

I



Another Young Avenger YES PLEASE pic.twitter.com/NO4uvxbCU6 — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) March 26, 2021

// TFAWS Spoilers #FalconAndWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier

.

.

.

.

.

the AUDACITY of this man. “stay the hell out of my way” BITCH WHO ARE YOU!?!!!! pic.twitter.com/9OCKXoZtnt — rose ⌑ 1 hours til tfaws (@anakinerikstark) March 26, 2021

sam, jokingly: you’re white panther



bucky: no, white wolf



Sam: #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/RAJ3TVbKgi — ⍟ ४ Harry Grammy Winner TFATWS ✪ (@LarrieEvansStan) March 26, 2021

cw // TFATWS SPOILERS 🚨#FalconAndWinterSoldier

-

-

-

-

BUCKY SEEING THE NEWS OF THE NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA AND HIS HEARTBROKEN FACE. pic.twitter.com/328OAK0fDz — Lauren 🌙 (@nottheanakinway) March 26, 2021

I just wanna say some things to this john walker dude #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/YR37UCd56Z — Perry (@TheKayaPerry) March 26, 2021

With the introduction of a new Captain America in the form of John Walker continuing to draw heat from fans, it remains to be seen how his character arc ends up developing over the next few episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

As reactions continue to pour in online, all eyes are now on Episode 3, as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier continues to appall and amaze in equal measure.