"SMG doesn't deserve you": Fans left in shock as Ninjaboogie is kicked from roster after mother's death

Ninjaboogie has been released from Team SMG’s Dota 2 roster, the reason for which is harrowing. Ninjaboogie prioritized the health of his mother, who had stage 4 cancer. The decision, which was made official via a tweet, outraged the Dota 2 community, with many showing their support for the pro player.

Ninjaboogie kicked from Team SMG for prioritizing his mother’s death

Team SMG made a post thanking the Dota 2 player for his work with the squad, but did not give any details on why he was let go. The player alleges that he was kicked because of he wished to prioritize his mother over competing. She passed away this past Monday.

Announcement on our Dota 2 Squad!We would like to thank @ninjaboogie for his enthusiasm, hard work, and dedication for Team SMG during our time together. Today, we part ways.Thank you Ninjaboogie. Keep Boogieing, even under gunfire 🤍🧡

He wanted to come back to play with Team SMG, but his mother’s health was in a dire situation, and according to Ninjaboogie, he would feel like a failure as a son if he did not stay with her at a time like this. He wanted to see his mother before she passed on, and as a result, wound up being dropped from the team.

Since the player's allegations, the Dota 2 community has been outraged and disgusted with Team SMG, and is showering the player with sympathy over the loss of his mother.

Dota 2’s community comes together in support of former Team SMG player

Dota 2 fans were not about to let Team SMG easily, hijacking the farewell tweet and making it clear that they were aware of the misdeed. The organization has been silent about it since the announcement, but the fans were not. The player himself posted a comment on the thread.

Quite a few fans of the player came forward to show their support. Many offered their condolences, while others tagged other teams who could use someone of the player’s caliber. Some had been in similar situations, where they were fired for taking time away for family health problems. It was clear that Ninjaboogie was not alone in his sorrow.

There were some skeptics, though, who were looking for more proof of the situation. Others stood up in defense of the player, though, pointing out the facts. Additionally, the player posted proof on his Twitter.

Many fans believe the player deserved better, and he was wronged by his former team. Quite a few Twitter users hoped for peace and better times ahead for the former member of Team SMG.

Dota 2 fans from around the world came together to show their love and support for the player and his family. Many shouted down the team for being so willing to throw a player away in thissituation.

As of the time of writing, Team SMG have not made any statements about the release of their former player, but the Dota 2 community continue to speak up about it.

