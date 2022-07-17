Sneaky Sneaky challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

The in-game troop challenges in Clash of Clans are regularly updated, requiring players to defeat opponents while using a specific unit to gain resources, Magic Items, and experience. The most recent army challenge in the game is called "Sneaky Sneaky."

Users must deploy a particular number of Sneaky Goblins to succeed in combat in the straightforward troop challenge known as Sneaky Sneaky. They can benefit from this by gaining experience and other unique advantages.

The Sneaky Sneaky challenge, its rewards, and some of the best Sneaky Goblin assault strategies in Clash of Clans will all be covered below.

Latest in-game troop challenges in Clash of Clans

The current troop challenge in-game is called Sneaky Sneaky, and it can be found under events. This challenge in Clash of Clans is described as follows in-game:

"Sneak by enemy defenses, grab all their resources, and earn some sweet rewards by using Sneaky Goblins during this event."

This is similar to previous in-game troop challenges where gamers have to win ten battles with a particular force. The town hall level determines how many Sneaky Goblins to deploy in battles.

For instance, readers with Town Hall 13 should use at least one Sneaky Goblin in a multiplayer battle.

As its name suggests, the Sneaky Goblin is a strengthened variation of the Goblin unit with the ability to go invisible. It deals more significant damage and has a higher total hitpoint.

It forms a good army with troops like Pekkas, Wizards, Valkyries, Witches, and more. Players can access the Sneaky Goblin once they reach Town Hall 11 and the Goblins have reached level 7.

How about that SNEAKY Goblin?! I bet you didn't see that one coming!

As long as resource structures are present on the battlefield, they will prioritize in-game resource buildings like Town Hall and Clan Castle over all other objectives. Sneaky Goblins function like any other troop and will attack the nearest building to them, regardless of its type.

After all, resource buildings like gold and elixir collectors have been destroyed.

A Super Potion or a 25000 Dark Elixir can temporarily increase Goblins for three days. Players can utilize Goblins in attack after boosting them.

Sneaky Sneaky challenge rewards in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Has anyone seen a Sneaky Goblin around here?! 🕵️ With almost triple the amount of hit points and DPS than his punier alter ego, he’s not called “sneaky” for no reason. The Sneaky Goblin starts off invisible to Defenses for the first few seconds after being deployed. Has anyone seen a Sneaky Goblin around here?! 🕵️ With almost triple the amount of hit points and DPS than his punier alter ego, he’s not called “sneaky” for no reason. The Sneaky Goblin starts off invisible to Defenses for the first few seconds after being deployed. https://t.co/a7EFq7ao3z

To win battles and finish this challenge, users should use Sneaky Goblins with ground attacks like GoWipe and Bowiba. While completing the challenge, these offensive strategies will assist them in winning battles and obtaining prizes.

By completing various in-game tasks like Sneaky Sneaky and Big Hearted, gamers can gain more resources, Magic Items, and experience. The following are the different rewards for completing the Sneaky Sneaky challenge:

Players who finish this task will earn 400 experience points.

Users will also receive one Resource Potion for completing this in-game troop task, which will double all resource collectors' total output for a day.

Finally, challenges like Sneaky Sneaky are an excellent way to earn special rewards like additional resources, magic items, experience, and more. Gamers should use the Sneaky Goblins in multiplayer battles to complete the Sneaky Sneaky challenge in Clash of Clans.

