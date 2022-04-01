Sneaky Sneaky Challenge in Clash of Clans: Rewards and more

Clash of Clans frequently introduces a new set of in-game troop challenges, which require players to win battles with a certain unit in order to earn resources, Magic Items, and experience. The 'Sneaky Sneaky' challenge is the most recent army challenge in the game.

Sneaky Sneaky is a simple troop challenge that requires players to use a certain amount of Sneaky Goblins to win battles. Players can gain experience and other special benefits by doing so. This article will go over the Sneaky Sneaky challenge and its prizes, as well as some of the greatest Sneaky Goblins attack techniques in Clash of Clans.

Sneaky Sneaky Challenge in Clash of Clans

Sneaky Sneaky is the most recent in-game troop challenge, which can be found in the events section. The in-game description for the Sneaky Sneaky challenge is as follows:

"Sneak by enemy defenses, grab all their resources, and earn some sweet rewards by using Sneaky Goblins during this event."

This is similar to other in-game troop challenges in which players must use a specific troop to win 10 battles. In the battles, the number of Sneaky Goblins to use is dictated by the town hall level; for example, a player with Town Hall 13 should utilize at least one Sneaky Goblin in a combat.

Players can enjoy a 60% discount on the Sneaky Goblin training throughout the challenge. Players should utilize Sneaky Goblins with ground attacks like GoWipe and Bowiba to win battles and complete this challenge.

These offensive methods will help players win battles and gain loot while completing the challenge. As a result of the discounted training, such attacks can be utilized at a lower Elixir cost, allowing players to obtain rewards faster while using fewer resources.

Sneaky Sneaky Challenge Rewards

Players can earn more resources, Magic Items, and experience by completing these in-game tasks. The prizes for finishing the Sneaky Sneaky challenge are as follows:

Players will receive 400 experience points for completing this activity.

Completing this in-game troop challenge will also grant players one Resource Potion, which will double the production of all resource collectors for a period of 1 day.

Finally, players must complete the Sneaky Sneaky challenge before April 3 in order to receive the additional rewards. Players must win battles using at least the number of Sneaky Goblins listed on the task's left side to complete this Clash of Clans challenge.

