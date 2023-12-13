Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list (December 2023)

Snowbreak Containment Zone is a mobile sci-fi game set in a futuristic world. It features gacha mechanics, through which you can get characters, weapons, and other in-game items. This title offers over 20 characters (called Operatives) equipped with their respective guns — such as Assault Rifle, Sniper Rifle, Pistol, and more. You can upgrade a unit's in-game level, skills, and weapons.

Each Operative in this title has one of these roles: Damage dealer, support, and healer. You must build a squad of three characters to fight off enemies. This article provides a tier list of all Snowbreak Containment Zone Operatives. It will help you create a formidable squad to dominate the current meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Acacia (Kaguya) and Yao (Winter Solstice) stand atop the Snowbreak Containment Zone's December 2023 tier list

Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list categorizes every playable character into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Like other gacha games’ tier lists, the B-tier has the weakest Operatives, whereas the strongest are included in SS.

Below is the tier list of all Snowbreak characters for December 2023.

SS-tier

Chenxing Ethereal Cloud in Snowbreak Containment Zone. (Image via Seasun Games)

These units can help you clear any stage in this mobile gacha game conveniently. With these characters, you won’t have to worry about enemies because their kits can obliterate anyone this title throws at you.

Acacia (Kaguya): Pistol (Frost)

Yao (Winter Solstice): Sniper Rifle (Thermal)

Chenxing (Ethereal Cloud): Assault Rifle (Electrical)

Fenny (Coronet): Shotgun (Electrical)

Mauxir (Shadow Ka): Submachine Gun (Chaos)

S-tier

Lyfe Wild Hunt in Snowbreak Containment Zone. (Image via Seasun Games)

Regarding battle strength, these units rank second and can clear early and mid-game stages easily. However, they might face challenges in the end-game content.

You must upgrade these units whenever possible to make them as robust as SS-tier Operatives:

Lyfe (Wild Hunt): Submachine Gun (Frost)

Haru (Absconditus): Pistol (Kinetic)

Marian (Queen of Pain): Sniper Rifle (Thermal)

Acacia (Redacted): Pistol (Chaos)

Yao (Quiet Quitter): Sniper Rifle (Light)

Lyfe (Wednesday): Submachine Gun (Electrical)

A-tier

Marian Swift in Snowbreak Containment. (Image via Seasun Games)

The Operatives listed in A-tier are fighters with average battle prowess. They yield winning results until you reach the mid-game. You must upgrade these characters at every opportunity to make them more potent fighters:

Fritia (Little Sunshine): Assault Rifle (Thermal)

Fenny (Lionheart): Shotgun (Kinetic)

Chenxing (The Observer): Assault Rifle (Electrical)

Siris (The Goldfish): Shotgun (Kinetic)

Enya (Big Sis): Pistol (Thermal)

Cherno (Those Two): Submachine Gun (Chaos)

Fritia (Hush): Submachine Gun (Thermal)

Marian (Swift): Sniper Rifle (Kinetic)

Mauxir (Meow): Submachine Gun (Frost)

B-tier

Haru (The Ace) in Snowbreak Containment. (Image via Seasun Games)

The entities in this tier don't have useful kits. Beginners can use the following Operatives to familiarize themselves with the gameplay and understand the meta better:

Nita (Hands): Shotgun (Kinetic)

Haru (The Ace): Shotgun (Kinetic)

It’s worth noting that the Operatives in Snowbreak Containment Zone are affected by every update this title receives. Seasun Games introduces new characters and adjusts existing ones in fresh patches, causing a shift in the meta and changing the tier list.