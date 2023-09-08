Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list (September 2023)

Snowbreak Containment Zone is a gacha game where you create a team of three Operatives and fight to destroy enemies called Titans. Each Operative has its own unique upgradable weapon type. You can upgrade their level, Ascension, Neuronics, and Manifestations to enhance your combat prowess. The Operatives have unique elemental types and roles in in-game battles.

This article provides a Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list for September 2023 to help you choose the best characters for challenging encounters in the game.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

All Snowbreak Containment Zone characters ranked (September 2023)

Snowbreak Containment Zone gameplay (Image via Seasun Games)

Each Snowbreak Containment Zone Operative has one of these five unique element types: Thermal, Kinetic, Frost, Chaos, and Electrical. They perform one of these roles in the game - Healer, Support, DPS (Damage Dealer).

This article divides each Operative, along with its respective weapon, into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Similar to other gacha titles’ tier lists, the strongest characters are in the SS tier, and the weakest are in the C tier.

With all this in mind, here is the tier list for Snowbreak Containment Zone in September 2023.

SS tier

Yao Winter Solstice in Snowbreak Containment Zone (Image via Seasun Games)

SS-tier characters are the most potent units in the current meta that can help you clear all game modes quickly. Invest your resources in these units to make them more effective and ease your journey.

Here is a list of S-tier characters:

Yao Winter Solistice - Pistol

Acacia Kaguya with - Pistol

S tier

Chenxing Ethereal Cloud in Snowbreak Containment (Image via Seasun Games)

S-tier characters outperform A- and B-tier Operatives. However, they are weaker than units in the SS tier. Upgrade their level, weapons, and more to make them more powerful and achieve great results.

Below is a list of all S-tier Operatives:

Chenxing Etheral Cloud - Assault Rifle

Siris The Goldfish - Shotgun

Fenny Coronet - Shotgun

Enya Big Sis - Pistol

Ji Chenxing The Observer - Assault Rifle

Fritia Hush - SMG

A tier

Mariana Swift in Snowbreak Containment (Image via Seasun Games)

These characters are just average in this mobile gacha title. They are listed below:

Marian Swift - Assault Rifle

Fritia Little Sunshine - Assault Rifle

Marian Queen of Pain - Sniper Rifle

Acacia Redacted - Pistol

Yao Quiet Quitter - Sniper Rifle

Lyfe Wild Hunt - SMG

Mauxir Kitty - SMG

Lyfe Wednesday - SMG

Fenny Lionheart - Shotgun

B tier

Haru The Ace in Snowbreak Containment (Image via Seasun Games)

There’s not much to say about these units except that they are the weakest in the game. They provide little to no utility in matches. Use them in beginner stages to understand the meta and gameplay basics.

Here are the B-tier characters:

Haru The Ace - Pistol

Cherno Those Two - SMG

Nita Hands - Shotgun

It should be noted that the tier list for Snowbreak Containment Zone does not remain the same. Seasun Games regularly updates the title and introduces new characters. In addition, the developer nerfs or buffs a few existing ones. As a result, some Operatives become more powerful, and others become weaker. This causes a shift in the meta’s power and changes the tier list.