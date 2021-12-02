"What's up YouTube?": Sodapoppin, Russel, and Burn recreate the average YouTube video intro during Twitch stream

GTA RP streamer Burn taught Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris and Russel how to execute the "perfect YouTube intro" during a recent stream.

The three were at Robert "Roflgator" Malecki's house with Vincent "Cyr" Cyr and Jellybean to cook gourment-style smash burgers and fries. They finally reached their goal, but not without goofing off along the way.

Sodapoppin asks Twitch viewers to "hit that sub button" during hilarious YouTuber imitation

Twitch streamer Burn seemingly knew the exact recipe to create the perfect YouTube video intro. He showed prowess on the subject as he taught Sodapoppin and Russel during Roflgator's stream.

Burn handed his camera to Russel and got down to work. He started by instructing Sodapoppin on how to create the perfect transition:

"So what you want to do with YouTuber stuff, is you gotta - I'm looking at the camera - and you go, whoopush."

As he passed his hand over the camera's lens, Burn used his other hand to create a transition. This made it look like his hand swiped in an advertisement for HelloFresh, a company that sponsors food YouTubers.

After spending a bit of time teaching Sodapoppin and Russel the different camera angles YouTubers use, Chance took a shot at making an intro by talking to the camera with entirely fake enthusiasm:

"Hey guys, we're going to have a great cooking stream today. We're going to really get right into it, so let's just get right over to the action!"

However, Burns was planning on doing something else, so Sodapoppin was forced to keep talking. He began improvising lines, even asking livestream viewers to "hit that sub button."

However, they couldn't finish the 'bit,' as Roflgator interrupted to inform them that one of the kitchen appliances needed to make the burgers and fries was broken. But the lot pulled through and completed their food by the end of the stream.

Edited by Srijan Sen