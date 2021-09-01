What are the Solo Battle rewards in Madden 22?

Madden 22's Ultimate Team has many facets that players can get a hold of. and the Solo Battles system is yet another extension with plenty of rewards. If players want to test their team without the same usual stakes and rewards to go along, then Solo Battles are a great option.

Solo Battles in Madden 22 are played offline for the most part and as the name suggests, they are a solo endeavor. The idea is to pit the player's team against another set team, both of which are AI controlled. It's a test of how well rounded or highly rated the player's team is.

Before a Solo Battles match begins, players can see the team that they will go up against. This process gives them a chance to build a better team and prepare for distinct defensive or offensive threats. Once players have chosen their teams, the AI controlled teams in Madden 22 will duke it out.

Difficulty can also be changed in Madden 22 Solo Battles, but the higher the difficulty is the more points players will earn for rewards.

All Solo Battle rewards in Madden 22

To earn rewards, players will need to win Madden 22 Solo Battles matches and climb the ranks. Each rank that players reach will net them some new rewards to collect. The full list can be found below.

Amateur: A Hail Mary pack and 1,000 MUT coins

Rookie: A Hail Mary pack and 5,500 MUT coins

Pro: A Hail Mary pack and 11,500 MUT coins

Veteran: A Hail Mary pack and 18,000 MUT coins

Star: A Hail Mary pack and 26,000 MUT coins

All-Star: 2 Hail Mary packs, 1 Midfield pack and 37,500 MUT coins.

MVP: 2 Hail Mary packs, 1 Midfield packs, 1 Redzone packs and 43,000 MUT coins.

Legend: 2 Hail Mary packs, 2 Midfield packs, 2 Redzone packs and 59,500 MUT coins.

Rank 76-100: 2 Hail Mary packs, two Midfield packs, 2 Redzone packs, 3 Touchdown packs and 125,000 MUT coins.

Rank 51-75: 2 Hail Mary packs, 2 Midfield packs, 2 Redzone packs, 4 Touchdown packs and 125,000 MUT coins.

Rank 26-50: 2 Hail Mary packs, 2 Midfield packs, 2 Redzone packs, 4 Touchdown packs and 190,000 MUT coins.

Rank 11-25: 2 Hail Mary packs, 2 Midfield packs, 2 Redzone packs, 2 Touchdown packs, an 84+ overall player item and 190,000 MUT coins.

Rank 10-2: 2 Hail Mary packs, 2 Midfield packs, 2 Redzone packs, 4 Touchdown packs, an 84+ overall player item and 265,000 MUT coins.

Rank 1: 2 Hail Mary packs, 2 Midfield packs, 2 Redzone packs, 2 Touchdown packs, an 88+ overall player item and 335,000 MUT coins.

There have been reports in the time being of rewards not being given right away in Solo Battles. Players in Madden 22 may need to wait for them to appear or for a bug to be fixed in those cases.

