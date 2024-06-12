Solo Leveling Arise Alicia Blanche Advancements guide

Finding the best Solo Leveling Arise Alicia Blanche Advancement guide is not that easy, mainly because the unit is relatively new to the game. As this top-tier SSR-rarity Mage of Solo leveling Arise emerged in the game with the last patch update, players are still experimenting with different Alicia Blanche builds. However, many of these builds often neglect the best Dupe upgrading guide.

So, this article will focus on providing the best Solo Leveling Arise Alicia Blanche Advancement guide by suggesting the best Advancement tiers upgrading priority for free-to-play and pay-to-win players.

All Alicia Blanche's Passive and skill analysis in Solo Leveling Arise

Alicia Blanche skills in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

To understand the Advancement tier upgrading priority of the latest top-tier Water elemental characters, you need to understand the Basic, Unique, and Passive skills of the champion first. Here is a complete guide to help you with it.

Trending

Winter Storm is the first basic skill of Alicia Blanche, dealing 1248% damage of the user's attack, and when it hits, it has a 30% Chance of inflicting Freeze on the enemies. Furthermore, this skill can apply Ice Body Armor to allies whenever it is used.

Alicia Blanche can also deal 2310% damage of the user's attack using the ice Needle skill. Her Support skill (Ice Detonation) can also inflict Freeze when the first combo hits; Eternal Frost, the QTE skill, and Absolute Zero, her ultimate, also inflict Freeze when the last combo hits, making it hard for the enemies to withstand this powerful Mage in the game.

Since the SSR-rarity Mage-class unit's skills like Winter Storm, Eternal Frost, and Ice Needle, inflict Freeze effect, changing the Core Attack to Bitter Cold Spear, that consumes up to three Freeze effect stacks at once, Solo Leveling Arise Alicia Blanche Advancement via different tiers become crucial for some players.

Solo Leveling Arise Alicia Blanche Advancement guide for both free-to-play pay-to-win users

Ice Witch is the banner of Alicia Blache in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

There are five different Alicia Blanche Advancement tiers in Solo Leveling Arise:

Advancement tier 1: When Shield is active, increases the user’s Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit damage by 16%. Therefore, upgrading up to this tier can boost her attack.

When Shield is active, increases the user’s Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit damage by 16%. Therefore, upgrading up to this tier can boost her attack. Advancement tier 2: When Eternal Frost, Winter Storm, or Ice Needle are used, applies 1 additional Freeze effect helping you to fill those three stacks and help you use the Bitter Cold Spear faster.

When Eternal Frost, Winter Storm, or Ice Needle are used, applies 1 additional Freeze effect helping you to fill those three stacks and help you use the Bitter Cold Spear faster. Advancement tier 3: Increases damage dealt to Frozen targets by 30%. Therefore, with this, you can deal more damage to the Frozen enemies.

Increases damage dealt to Frozen targets by 30%. Therefore, with this, you can deal more damage to the Frozen enemies. Advancement tier 4: All team members’ Water damage increases by 5% making the Hunter more robust in attacks.

All team members’ Water damage increases by 5% making the Hunter more robust in attacks. Advancement tier 5: Applies the Ice Body Armor effect to the entire team every 40 seconds. The Ice Body Armor effect that was affected through this effect additionally increases Water damage by 10% making her a great secondary support option as well.

While this amazing Mage-class Hunter's skills are so powerful that free-to-play players may not bother getting the Dupes, those who like to spend can reach up to Advancement tier 3 to add a stack of Freeze effect when using its specific skills to fill up the three stacks faster.

However, some pay-to-win players can try increasing Alicia Blanche Advancement tiers up to tier five in Solo Leveling Arise if they want to provide extra support to the allies using the unit's Ice Body Armor effect, providing ability.