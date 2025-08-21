Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025 update preview

CM Iron posted a blog on the Solo Leveling Arise’s official Netmarble forum, providing a sneak peek of some upcoming content in the August 28, 2025, update. Three new i-dle collaboration hunters will make their debut, and Dark-type hunters will receive a balance adjustment in the forthcoming update. The developers will also adjust Gates and add a new reward for the Power of Destruction’s Hard Mode World Ranking Event.

This article provides a brief overview of everything that’s arriving in the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise August update.

A brief overview of the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025 update

Solo Leveling:ARISE | Official Page @Sololv_ARISE_GL 🗓️-7️⃣ 8/28 (Thu), #MINNIE is joining our Hunters! 🩷 MINNIE’s captivating onslaught begins, wielding her massive scythe to annihilate the beasts. #sololevelingARISE #sololeveling #sololevelinggame #netmarble #idle

Here are the details revealed in CM Iron’s post about the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025 update:

1) Adjustment to the Gates game mode

Here are the details of adjustments for the Gates game mode:

Increment to the Gold reward across all types of Gates.

Boost to the appearance of Red Gates.

Increment to the mission rewards.

2) New i-dle collaboration character

Solo Leveling:ARISE | Official Page @Sololv_ARISE_GL The leader and main rapper of i-dle #SOYEON She has only learned how to take responsibility as a leader, what was her very first huge decision? Find out the story of SOYEON becoming a Hunter right away.👀 👉 Go see SOYEON’s Dossier #sololevelingARISE

The upcoming update will conclude the Solo Leveling Arise and i-dle collaboration event. It will feature the artists remaining in the group: SOYEON, MINNIE, and YUQI.

Additionally, Netmarble will hold a special Collaboration Hunter i-dle Affinity Event. Players can perform various actions at specified intervals to upgrade their affinity level with an i-dle member, and doing so will earn them rewards based on the level they reach.

3) Balance adjustments for the Dark-type hunters

Here is the list of Dark-type hunters that will receive buffs in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025 update:

Lim Tae-Gyu

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho

Lee Bora

Isla Wright

Harper

Charlotte

4) New reward in the Power of Destruction’s Hard Mode World Ranking Event

Netmarble has added a new reward in the Power of Destruction’s Hard Mode World Ranking Event that started on August 14, 2025. Players who place within the top 3000 will receive a weapon skin, Demon King's Daggers Costume: Pitch-black Flame, as a reward.

One must reach the required position either in the first or the second calculation period. The first was between August 14 and August 20, 2025. The second period started on August 21, and will end on August 27, 2025, at 11:59 pm UTC+0.

Note that Netmarble will reward only once, even if a player ranks within the required position in both calculation periods.

Lastly, CM Iron has also provided a new redeem code, CMN0TEAUG. It rewards 2x Tier 5 Gem, 5x Tier 4 Gem, 1000x Low-tier Mana Crystal, and 1,00,000x Gold.

Players can refer to this article for a guide to redeem the Solo Leveling Arise codes.

