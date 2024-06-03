Solo Leveling Arise Lee Bora build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

Lee Bora is one of the SSR characters in Solo Leveling Arise belonging to the Mage class who deals Dark elemental damage. Her skills can remove debuffs from allies and apply Damage Taken Increase debuff to enemies. She is an ideal teammate for a Dark elemental team because her skill Strengthening Charm can increase Dark elemental damage by 10%. Apart from using special skills, she can deal decent damage, making her fit for the Sub-DPS role.

Lee’s kit can become deadly with artifacts and weapons that increase her Attack, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Hit Damage, and elemental damage. This article guides players in building the best Solo Leveling Arise Lee Bora build.

Solo Leveling Arise Lee Bora build guide: Best artifacts

Recommended artifacts for Lee in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the recommended Solo Leveling Arise artifacts for the best Lee Bora build:

Trending

Body-Set

Toughness: It increases Lee’s Critical Hit Rate by 8% with two sets equipped. The 4-set effect increases Critical Hit Damage by 32%.

It increases Lee’s Critical Hit Rate by 8% with two sets equipped. The 4-set effect increases Critical Hit Damage by 32%. One-Hit Kill: Its 2-set effect increases Lee’s Ultimate’s damage by 25%, and the 4-set effect decreases the skill’s cooldown by 40%.

Its 2-set effect increases Lee’s Ultimate’s damage by 25%, and the 4-set effect decreases the skill’s cooldown by 40%. Destroyer: When Lee equips two pieces of this artifact, her Power Acquisition Rate increases by 20%. Its 4-set effect increases her Power Gauge by 50%. Additionally, it increases her and allies’ Power Gauge Acquisition Rate by 20% at the beginning of every battle.

Accessories

Executioner: Lee deals 8% more damage to enemies with 40% or Less HP with two sets equipped. Its 4-set effect deals 20% more damage to enemies with 70% or less damage.

Lee deals 8% more damage to enemies with 40% or Less HP with two sets equipped. Its 4-set effect deals 20% more damage to enemies with 70% or less damage. Concentration of Fire Power: Its 2-set effect boosts Lee’s damage-dealing ability by 5% and reduces Basic Skills’ cooldown period by 5% but also increases the MP her skills consume by 20%. When Lee equips four sets of this artifact, the damage-dealing ability and Basic Skill’s cooldown period percentage changes to 18%.

Its 2-set effect boosts Lee’s damage-dealing ability by 5% and reduces Basic Skills’ cooldown period by 5% but also increases the MP her skills consume by 20%. When Lee equips four sets of this artifact, the damage-dealing ability and Basic Skill’s cooldown period percentage changes to 18%. Outstanding Connection: This artifact's effect triggers while Lee tags out from fights. When equipped with two sets, it increases Lee’s and teammates’ attack by 12% for 10 seconds (cools down in 20 seconds). If Lee equips four sets, the attack increase percentage rises to 28% and the duration to 15 seconds.

The combination of the Destroyer body set and the Outstanding Connection accessory artifacts set works great when players intend to use Lee in a supporting role. Other remaining sets will make her an excellent damage dealer.

Also read: Solo Leveling Arise new Gem system explained

Solo Leveling Arise Lee Bora build guide: Best weapons

Lee's Exclusive Weapon, Solid Logic in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The recommended weapon for the best Lee Bora build in Solo Leveling Arise is her Exclusive Weapon, Solid Logic. At base level, it boosts Lee’s Attack by 2.5%, and enemies hit with Strengthening Charm skills have a 2.5% higher chance of receiving Critical Damage for 10 seconds. If Lee lands Critical Hits on enemies, she deals 2.5% for damage for the same duration.

For F2P options, players can use SR Steel Bow, which increases Lee's Critical Hit damage by 9% at the base level.

Solo Leveling Arise Lee Bora build guide: Best teams

Lim Tae-Gyu in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the best teammates for Lee Bora in Solo Leveling Arise:

Seo Jiwoo: Seo Jiwoo is a Water elemental that can deal Break damage, apply shields, and deal impressive damage.

Lim Tae-Gyu: Lim Tae-Gyu is a robust DPS, who deals Break damage and buffs allies’ Core Attack damage.

Hwang Dongsuk: Hwang Dongsuk deals Break damage, immobilizes enemies, and has great survivability.

Also read: Solo Leveling Arise Battlefield of Chaos explained

Skills upgrading priority for Lee Bora in Solo Leveling Arise

Lee's skills in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Solo Leveling Arise players can upgrade Lee Bora’s Skills in this order:

Strengthening Charm (Basic Skill) > Dark Charm: Meg (Ultimate) > Tempest (QTE) > Strengthening Charm: Phantom Fox (Basic Skill) > Tracking Charm (Core Attack) > Darkness Emission (Basic Attack) > Quick Attack: Tempest (Support Skill).

Check other related Solo Leveling Arise articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback