Solo Leveling Arise Choi Jong-In build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more 

For the best Choi Jong-In build, Solo Leveling Arise players must enhance the Hunter's Attack, defense penetration, and damage-dealing ability. The Fire-type Hunter belongs to the Mage class and is among the best damage dealers. In addition to damage, he can apply the Defense Decrease debuff and the Burn effect, which deals continuous damage. Those debuffs contribute to increasing his damage exponentially.

All of his skills deal AoE damage, making him best against waves of enemies. That said, this article provides the recommended artifact sets, weapons, and more, helping players craft the best build for Choi Jong-In in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise Choi Jong-In build: Best artifacts

Recommended artifacts for the best Choi Jong-In build. (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the recommended Solo Leveling Arise artifacts for the best Choi-Jong In build:

Body-Set:

Armed: This artifact's 2-set effect increases Choi's Attack by 5%. When equipped with a 4-set, Choi ignores 15% of the enemy's defense, allowing him to deal more damage.

One-Hit Kill: When equipped with two sets of One-Hit Kill, Choi's Ultimate Skill's damage increases by 25%. On the other hand, its 4-set effect decreases Ulimate's cooldown by 40%.

Destroyer: When Choi equips two sets from the Destroyer artifact, his Power Gauge Acquisition Rate increases by 20%. Its 4-set effect activates at the battle's start, which causes Choi's Power Gauge to charge by 50%. Additionally, it increases his and other allies' Power Gauge Acquisition rate by an additional 20%.

Accessories:

Executioner: The 2-set effect of this accessory set increases Choi's damage-dealing ability by 8% when he attacks enemies with less than or equal to 40% HP. Its 4-set effect changes the HP condition to 20%, and damage-dealing ability increases to 20%.

Concentration of Power: Its 2-set effect increases Choi's MP Consumption Rate by 20% but also boosts his damage-dealing ability by 5%. Additionally, it decreases Choi's Basic Skill cooldown period by 5%. On the other hand, when equipped with a 4-set, the percentage of Choi's damage-dealing ability and Basic Skill's cooldown reduction percentage changes to 18%.

Outstanding Connection: Its 2-set effect increases Choi's and other allies's Attack by 12% for 10 seconds when he tags out (cools down in 20 seconds). When equipped with a 4-set, the Attack increase percentage changes to 28% and the duration of the buff to 15 seconds.

While aiming for artifacts’ sub-stats, players are advised to reroll for Attack%, Attack, HP%, defense penetration, and MP Cost reduction, where applicable.

Solo Leveling Arise Choi Jong-In build: Best Weapons

Recommended weapon for the best Choi Jong In build in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

The recommended weapon for the best Choi Jong-In build is his Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise, Equivalent Exchange. It increases Choi’s Attack by 5%. Additionally, when enemies under Choi’s Burn effect get attacked, their defense decreases by 7% for five seconds.

For F2P options, players can go for SR Steel Longsword or Ancient Grimoire. The former weapon increases Choi’s Elemental weakness damage by 4.5%, and the latter boosts his Power Gauge Acquisition Rate by 12%.

Solo Leveling Arise Choi Jong-In build guide: Best teams

Emma Laurent is one of the best teammates for Choi Jong In. (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the recommended teammates for the robust Choi Jong-In build:

Emma Laurent: Emma Laurent is the best Hunter who deals Break damage. She can act as a sub-DPS and buff the team.

Yoo Jin-ho: Yoo Jin-ho can deal Break damage and has great survivability with healing and defense-increasing abilities.

Park Hee-jin: Park Hee-Jin can remove debuffs and increase team member’s Power Acquisition Gauge by 10% (at A3).

Skills upgrading priority for the best Choi Jong-In build

Choi Jong-In skills deal immense damage to enemies. (Image via Netmarble)

Choi Jong-In specializes in boosting the team's overall damage with his robust skills in Solo Leveling Arise. All of his skills deal AoE damage, and he can nuke enemies in fights.

Players can upgrade Choi’s skills in this order:

Rain of Flames (Basic Skill) > Flame Spear (Basic Skill) > End of Days (Ultimate) > Blast (Core Attack) > Spark (Normal Attack) > Celestial Fire Dragon (QTE Skill) > Fire Barrage (Support Skill).

