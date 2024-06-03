Solo Leveling Arise Lim Tae Gyu build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more 

Lim Tae Gyu is an SSR Hunter in Solo Leveling Arise belonging to the Range class who deals Dark elemental damage. His biggest strength lies in dealing damage; one of his Basic Skills, Typhoon Fire, deals 1632% at base level and 2448% at the maximum. He can also deal weak, medium, and heavy Break damage. While building Lim, it's best to use those artifacts and weapons that buff his Attack, elemental damage, and overall damage.

For those wanting to craft the best build for Lim and optimize his kit, below are the best artifacts, weapons, and more in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise Lim Tae Gyu build guide: Best artifacts

Recommended artifacts for the best Lim Tae Gyu build in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the recommended Solo Leveling Arise artifact sets for the best Lim Tae Gyu build:

Body-set

Solid Analysis: The 2-set effect of this artifact increases the damage-dealing ability by 15% to enemies under the Break effect. On the other hand, when equipped with four sets, he deals 30% additional Break damage to enemies that are weak to the Dark element.

The 2-set effect of this artifact increases the damage-dealing ability by 15% to enemies under the Break effect. On the other hand, when equipped with four sets, he deals 30% additional Break damage to enemies that are weak to the Dark element. Armed: When Lim equips 2 sets of this artifact, it increases his Attack by 5%. Its 4-set effect causes Lim to ignore 15% of the enemy’s Defense and attacks.

When Lim equips 2 sets of this artifact, it increases his Attack by 5%. Its 4-set effect causes Lim to ignore 15% of the enemy’s Defense and attacks. Solid Foundation: It increases Lim’s Basic Attack’s damage by 18% with two sets equipped. When he equips four sets of this artifact, it increases his Core Attack damage by 18% and charges his Core Gauge by 60 when the Attack lands on enemies.

Accessories

Executioner: When Lim attacks enemies with 40% or Less HP, he can deal 8% more damage with two sets equipped. On the other hand, when equipped with four sets, the HP condition rises to 70% and damage to 20%.

When Lim attacks enemies with 40% or Less HP, he can deal 8% more damage with two sets equipped. On the other hand, when equipped with four sets, the HP condition rises to 70% and damage to 20%. Champion on the Field: When Lim lands a Critical Hit, it boosts his Attack by 5% for 4 seconds. Its 4-set effect causes the Attack boost effect to stack up to four times.

When Lim lands a Critical Hit, it boosts his Attack by 5% for 4 seconds. Its 4-set effect causes the Attack boost effect to stack up to four times. Expert: When Lim lands a Critical Hit, he has a 25% chance to increase his Attack by 0.08% with two sets equipped. Its 4-set effect raises the chance to 50%, and the Attack boost increases to 1.6%. The effect can stack up to 100 times.

Solo Leveling Arise Lim Tae Gyu build guide: Best weapons

Lim's Exclusive Weapon, Intercept in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The recommended weapon for the best Lim Tae Gyu is his Exclusive Weapon, Intercept. It boosts his elemental damage by 4%. Additionally, when he uses a Basic Attack within 10 seconds of executing Quick Attack: Typhoon Fire, it increases their Attack by 6% for 30 seconds. The effect can stack up to two times.

Alternatively, players can use SR Steel Bow, which boosts Lim's Critical Hit damage by 9% at the base level.

Solo Leveling Arise Lim Tae Gyu build guide: Best teams

Seo Jiwoo in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the best Hunters for a team with Lim Tae Gyu in Solo Leveling Arise:

Min Byung-Gu: Min Byung-Gu is the best healer who can also increase the damage enemies take.

Lee Bora: Lee Bora is an SSR Hunter who can debuff enemies and boost Dark elemental damage.

Seo Jiwoo: Seo Jiwoo is an excellent breaker who can apply shields to her allies.

Skills upgrading priority for Lim Tae Gyu in Solo Leveling Arise

Lim Tae's skills in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Lim’s greatest source of damage is his Typhoon Fire Basic Skill. Additionally, his Ultimate transforms his Basic Attack to Quick: Typhoon Fire, which deals 1157% damage at base level. He will be able to launch eight projectiles for 10 seconds. Solo Leveling Arise players can upgrade Lim’s Skills in the following order:

Typhoon Fire (Basic Skill) > Dark Shot (Basic Attack) > Shoot and Maneuver (Basic Skill) > Volley Fire (Core Attack) > Airborne Burst (QTE) > Heavy Attack: Typhoon Fire (Support).

