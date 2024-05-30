Powder of Blessing in Solo Leveling Arise is a unique item that helps you get Blessing Stones. To get a random Blessing Stone, you need 50 Powder of Blessing and 20,000 Gold. Then, you fuse them in the Fusion menu to get the item. You can get Epic and Rare Blessing Stones with this method. These resources, regardless of the rarity, grant unique buffs to Jinwoo that are crucial for mid- and end-game content.

You will gain the ability to use Blessing Stones after clearing Chapter 11, The Ice Slayer King. However, you can farm Powder of Blessing and craft those stones before that chapter. This article will teach you how to get the former in Solo Leveling Arise.

How to get Powder of Blessing in Solo Leveling Arise? Explained

Farming Powder of Blessing in Solo Leveling Arise is not an easy ordeal. The substance doesn’t have many sources. Here are all the ways to get this resource:

Weapons Material Exchange

You can exchange Mana Power Imbued Casting for Powder of Blessing in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Weapons Material Exchange is accessible from Main Menu > Shop > Exchange Shop. It sells various items in exchange for Traces of Dimensions and Mana Power Imbued Casting. You can purchase five of the powder at a time, which will cost you 40 Mana Power Imbued Casting. The shop lets you buy the five-pack 20 times until it is reset.

You can obtain Mana Power Imbued Casting by salvaging SR rarity weapons in Solo Leveling Arise. The amount you receive depends on the level and advancement tier of the weapon you salvage. At the base level, you will get six Mana Power Imbued Casting by recovering an SR weapon.

Story Mode

You can farm Powder of Blessing in the story mode in Chapter 11 and onwards (Image via Netmarble)

You can get Powder of Blessing in Solo Leveling Arise by playing the Story Mode. The battle stages from chapter 11 start granting Powder of Blessing as first-time completion rewards, along with Essence Stones, in Solo Leveling Arise. The amount of powder you get is based on the difficulty level of each stage.

Power of Destruction

Power of Destruction is a game mode that unlocks upon clearing Chapter 14 in Solo Leveling Arise story mode. You create multiple battle parties, including Hunters and shadows, to fight against a boss in it. The mode keeps records of your survival time and the total damage your battle party has inflicted within a specified duration.

This is a seasonal game mode, and you are allotted various ranks based on your performance at each season’s end. You acquire rewards based on your ranks. There are two types of ranks: Overall Rank, which is obtained based on the server you are logged in to, and Division Rank, which is received within a 100-player division made by the system.

Power of Destruction grants you rewards based on your ranks at the end of each season. Additionally, you can earn bonuses by completing the missions in this mode offered every season. The rewards you get for doing this comprise several in-game items, including Powder of Blessing.

