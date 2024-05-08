Solo Leveling Arise Daily log-in rewards for new players

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 08, 2024 15:44 GMT
Solo Leveling Arise daily log-in rewards
All details about Solo Leveling Arise daily log-in rewards (Image via Netmarble)

Solo Leveling Arise is a new RPG gacha game by Netmarble based on the Solo Leveling Anime. Players play as Sung Jinwoo and collect other upgradable Hunters and weapons from the in-game gacha system. Players require various resources while embarking on an adventure. They can farm resources in multiple game modes or purchase them at the in-app store.

Additionally, Netmarble has provided daily log-in rewards, which grant various in-game resources, such as Gold, Essence Stones, and even SSR characters, for free.

Read further to learn everything about the Solo Leveling Arise Daily log-in rewards.

All details about Solo Leveling Arise Daily log-in rewards

Netmarble has prepared three types of Solo Leveling Arise Daily log-in rewards: a 7-Day Gift (in celebration of the global launch), a 14-Day Check-In, and a 28-Day Check-In.

One can claim over 20 Draw Tickets, an SSR Hunter, an SSR weapon, over 1000 Essence Stones, a free Skill Rune, and more by logging into the app daily during the period. That said, Below are all the details about daily log-in rewards.

7-Day Gift rewards

Log in to the app for seven days to get a new Skill Rune (Image via Netmarble)
The 7-Day Gift rewards in Solo Leveling Arise include:

  • Day 1: 30,000 Gold
  • Day 2: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest
  • Day 3: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest
  • Day 4: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest
  • Day 5: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest
  • Day 6: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest
  • Day 7: 1 Skill Rune: Earth Shock (Epic rarity)

14-Day Check-In rewards

The 14-Day Check-In rewards in Solo Leveling Arise include:

  • Day 1: 5 Normal Draw Tickets. They are used to summon new Hunters and weapons from the Normal Selection Banner
  • Day 2: 10 Normal Draw Tickets
  • Day 3: 20 Weapon Enhancement Gear I. They are used for increasing weapons levels.
  • Day 4: 1 Winter Outerwear for Sung Jinwoo
  • Day 5: 3 Gate Keys. They are used to play the Gates game mode
  • Day 6: 10 Weapon Enhancement Gear II. They are used for increasing weapons levels
  • Day 7: 1 SSR Hunter Woo Jinchul. He is a Wind-type character belonging to the Tank class
  • Day 8: 20 Weapon Enhancement Gear I
  • Day 9: 10,000 Gold. They are the most common in-game currency used for various purposes, such as leveling up Hunters and weapons
  • Day 10: 10 Artifact Enhancement Chip I. They are used for enhancing Artifacts
  • Day 11: 2 Encore Mission Keys. They are used to play Encore Commission game mode
  • Day 12: 2 Weapon Enhancement Gear II
  • Day 13: 10,000 Gold
  • Day 14: 1 SSR Weapon, On a Different Level. It is the Wind-type Exclusive weapon for Woo Jinchul

28-Day Check-In

Log in for 28 days to get Essence Stones, Gold, and more in-game items for free (Image via Netmarble)
The 28-Day Check-In rewards in Solo Leveling Arise include:

  • Day 1: 10,000 Gold
  • Day 2: 20 Weapon Enhancement Gear I
  • Day 3: 3 (Player) Scroll Skill I. They are used to upgrade Sung Jinwoo’s skills
  • Day 4: 10 Artifact Enhancement Chip I
  • Day 5: 200 Essence Stones. They are used to summon Hunters and weapons from the gacha
  • Day 6: 3 Skill Scroll I. They are used to upgrade Hunters’ skills
  • Day 7: 5 Normal Draw Tickets
  • Day 8: 20,000 Gold
  • Day 9: 30 Weapon Enhancement Gear I
  • Day 10: 10 (Hunter) Mana Power Elixir I. (They are used to upgrade Hunters’ level in Solo Leveling Arise
  • Day 11: 10 Weapon Enhancement Gear II
  • Day 12: 300 Essence Stones
  • Day 13: 30 Artifact Enhancement Chip I
  • Day 14: 5 Normal Draw Ticket
  • Day 15: 300,000 Gold
  • Day 16: 10 Weapon Enhancement Gear II
  • Day 17: 3 (Player) Skill Scroll II. They are used to upgrade Sung Jinwoo’s skills
  • Day 18: 10 Artifact Enhancement Chip II
  • Day 19: 400 Essence Stones
  • Day 20: 3 Skill Scroll II. They are used to upgrade Hunter’s skills
  • Day 21: 10 Normal Draw Tickets
  • Day 22: 40,000 Gold
  • Day 23: 2 (Player Skill Scroll)
  • Day 24: 10 (Hunter) Mana Power Elixir III
  • Day 25: 20 Artifact Enhancement Chip II
  • Day 26: 500 Essence Stones
  • Day 27: 2 Skill Scroll III
  • Day 28: 10 Normal Draw Tickets

That concludes our guide on Solo Leveing Arise Daily log-in rewards for new players. Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related guides:

