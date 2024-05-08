Solo Leveling Arise Daily log-in rewards for new players

Solo Leveling Arise is a new RPG gacha game by Netmarble based on the Solo Leveling Anime. Players play as Sung Jinwoo and collect other upgradable Hunters and weapons from the in-game gacha system. Players require various resources while embarking on an adventure. They can farm resources in multiple game modes or purchase them at the in-app store.
Additionally, Netmarble has provided daily log-in rewards, which grant various in-game resources, such as Gold, Essence Stones, and even SSR characters, for free.
All details about Solo Leveling Arise Daily log-in rewards
Netmarble has prepared three types of Solo Leveling Arise Daily log-in rewards: a 7-Day Gift (in celebration of the global launch), a 14-Day Check-In, and a 28-Day Check-In.
One can claim over 20 Draw Tickets, an SSR Hunter, an SSR weapon, over 1000 Essence Stones, a free Skill Rune, and more by logging into the app daily during the period. That said, Below are all the details about daily log-in rewards.
7-Day Gift rewards
The 7-Day Gift rewards in Solo Leveling Arise include:
- Day 1: 30,000 Gold
- Day 2: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest
- Day 3: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest
- Day 4: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest
- Day 5: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest
- Day 6: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest
- Day 7: 1 Skill Rune: Earth Shock (Epic rarity)
14-Day Check-In rewards
The 14-Day Check-In rewards in Solo Leveling Arise include:
- Day 1: 5 Normal Draw Tickets. They are used to summon new Hunters and weapons from the Normal Selection Banner
- Day 2: 10 Normal Draw Tickets
- Day 3: 20 Weapon Enhancement Gear I. They are used for increasing weapons levels.
- Day 4: 1 Winter Outerwear for Sung Jinwoo
- Day 5: 3 Gate Keys. They are used to play the Gates game mode
- Day 6: 10 Weapon Enhancement Gear II. They are used for increasing weapons levels
- Day 7: 1 SSR Hunter Woo Jinchul. He is a Wind-type character belonging to the Tank class
- Day 8: 20 Weapon Enhancement Gear I
- Day 9: 10,000 Gold. They are the most common in-game currency used for various purposes, such as leveling up Hunters and weapons
- Day 10: 10 Artifact Enhancement Chip I. They are used for enhancing Artifacts
- Day 11: 2 Encore Mission Keys. They are used to play Encore Commission game mode
- Day 12: 2 Weapon Enhancement Gear II
- Day 13: 10,000 Gold
- Day 14: 1 SSR Weapon, On a Different Level. It is the Wind-type Exclusive weapon for Woo Jinchul
28-Day Check-In
The 28-Day Check-In rewards in Solo Leveling Arise include:
- Day 1: 10,000 Gold
- Day 2: 20 Weapon Enhancement Gear I
- Day 3: 3 (Player) Scroll Skill I. They are used to upgrade Sung Jinwoo’s skills
- Day 4: 10 Artifact Enhancement Chip I
- Day 5: 200 Essence Stones. They are used to summon Hunters and weapons from the gacha
- Day 6: 3 Skill Scroll I. They are used to upgrade Hunters’ skills
- Day 7: 5 Normal Draw Tickets
- Day 8: 20,000 Gold
- Day 9: 30 Weapon Enhancement Gear I
- Day 10: 10 (Hunter) Mana Power Elixir I. (They are used to upgrade Hunters’ level in Solo Leveling Arise
- Day 11: 10 Weapon Enhancement Gear II
- Day 12: 300 Essence Stones
- Day 13: 30 Artifact Enhancement Chip I
- Day 14: 5 Normal Draw Ticket
- Day 15: 300,000 Gold
- Day 16: 10 Weapon Enhancement Gear II
- Day 17: 3 (Player) Skill Scroll II. They are used to upgrade Sung Jinwoo’s skills
- Day 18: 10 Artifact Enhancement Chip II
- Day 19: 400 Essence Stones
- Day 20: 3 Skill Scroll II. They are used to upgrade Hunter’s skills
- Day 21: 10 Normal Draw Tickets
- Day 22: 40,000 Gold
- Day 23: 2 (Player Skill Scroll)
- Day 24: 10 (Hunter) Mana Power Elixir III
- Day 25: 20 Artifact Enhancement Chip II
- Day 26: 500 Essence Stones
- Day 27: 2 Skill Scroll III
- Day 28: 10 Normal Draw Tickets
