Solo Leveling Arise Daily log-in rewards for new players

Solo Leveling Arise is a new RPG gacha game by Netmarble based on the Solo Leveling Anime. Players play as Sung Jinwoo and collect other upgradable Hunters and weapons from the in-game gacha system. Players require various resources while embarking on an adventure. They can farm resources in multiple game modes or purchase them at the in-app store.

Additionally, Netmarble has provided daily log-in rewards, which grant various in-game resources, such as Gold, Essence Stones, and even SSR characters, for free.

Read further to learn everything about the Solo Leveling Arise Daily log-in rewards.

All details about Solo Leveling Arise Daily log-in rewards

Netmarble has prepared three types of Solo Leveling Arise Daily log-in rewards: a 7-Day Gift (in celebration of the global launch), a 14-Day Check-In, and a 28-Day Check-In.

One can claim over 20 Draw Tickets, an SSR Hunter, an SSR weapon, over 1000 Essence Stones, a free Skill Rune, and more by logging into the app daily during the period. That said, Below are all the details about daily log-in rewards.

7-Day Gift rewards

Log in to the app for seven days to get a new Skill Rune (Image via Netmarble)

The 7-Day Gift rewards in Solo Leveling Arise include:

Day 1: 30,000 Gold

Day 2: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest

Day 3: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest

Day 4: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest

Day 5: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest

Day 6: 1 Skill Rune Support Chest

Day 7: 1 Skill Rune: Earth Shock (Epic rarity)

14-Day Check-In rewards

The 14-Day Check-In rewards in Solo Leveling Arise include:

Day 1: 5 Normal Draw Tickets. They are used to summon new Hunters and weapons from the Normal Selection Banner

Day 2: 10 Normal Draw Tickets

Day 3: 20 Weapon Enhancement Gear I. They are used for increasing weapons levels.

Day 4: 1 Winter Outerwear for Sung Jinwoo

Day 5: 3 Gate Keys. They are used to play the Gates game mode

Day 6: 10 Weapon Enhancement Gear II. They are used for increasing weapons levels

Day 7: 1 SSR Hunter Woo Jinchul . He is a Wind-type character belonging to the Tank class

Day 8: 20 Weapon Enhancement Gear I

Day 9: 10,000 Gold. They are the most common in-game currency used for various purposes, such as leveling up Hunters and weapons

Day 10: 10 Artifact Enhancement Chip I. They are used for enhancing Artifacts

Day 11: 2 Encore Mission Keys. They are used to play Encore Commission game mode

Day 12: 2 Weapon Enhancement Gear II

Day 13: 10,000 Gold

Day 14: 1 SSR Weapon, On a Different Level. It is the Wind-type Exclusive weapon for Woo Jinchul

28-Day Check-In

Log in for 28 days to get Essence Stones, Gold, and more in-game items for free (Image via Netmarble)

The 28-Day Check-In rewards in Solo Leveling Arise include:

Day 1: 10,000 Gold

Day 2: 20 Weapon Enhancement Gear I

Day 3: 3 (Player) Scroll Skill I. They are used to upgrade Sung Jinwoo's skills

Day 4: 10 Artifact Enhancement Chip I

Day 5: 200 Essence Stones. They are used to summon Hunters and weapons from the gacha

Day 6: 3 Skill Scroll I. They are used to upgrade Hunters' skills

Day 7: 5 Normal Draw Tickets

Day 8: 20,000 Gold

Day 9: 30 Weapon Enhancement Gear I

Day 10: 10 (Hunter) Mana Power Elixir I. (They are used to upgrade Hunters' level in Solo Leveling Arise

Day 11: 10 Weapon Enhancement Gear II

Day 12: 300 Essence Stones

Day 13: 30 Artifact Enhancement Chip I

Day 14: 5 Normal Draw Ticket

Day 15: 300,000 Gold

Day 16: 10 Weapon Enhancement Gear II

Day 17: 3 (Player) Skill Scroll II. They are used to upgrade Sung Jinwoo's skills

Day 18: 10 Artifact Enhancement Chip II

Day 19: 400 Essence Stones

Day 20: 3 Skill Scroll II. They are used to upgrade Hunter's skills

Day 21: 10 Normal Draw Tickets

Day 22: 40,000 Gold

Day 23: 2 (Player Skill Scroll)

Day 24: 10 (Hunter) Mana Power Elixir III

Day 25: 20 Artifact Enhancement Chip II

Day 26: 500 Essence Stones

Day 27: 2 Skill Scroll III

Day 28: 10 Normal Draw Tickets

That concludes our guide on Solo Leveing Arise Daily log-in rewards for new players.

