Solo Leveling Arise Daily login event: Keys rewards, upcoming content and more

Netmarble has started a new Solo Leveling Arise Daily login event. Players can get dungeon keys by logging into the app daily. The event and its rewards are for the preparation of an upcoming game mode, Workshop of Brilliant Light. The game mode was announced in the May 21’s Developer’s Note, titled Cold-Blooded Ice Queen Coming.

It is the second game mode after Battlefield of Chaos that Netmarble will introduce since the title’s launch. Below are all the details about rewards for the Daily login event, details about upcoming content, and information on an ongoing Dungeon Exploration Challenge event.

All details about Keys rewards in the Solo Leveling Arise Daily login event

The Solo Leveling Arise Daily login event rewards Instance and Dungeon Keys to prepare players for the upcoming Workshop of Brilliant game mode. (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarbles will send Instance Keys and Dungeon Keys every day to the players’ in-game mailboxes. Solo Leveling Arise Daily login event started on June 5, 2024, at 12:00 UTC+0 and will end on June 12, 2024, at 08:59 UTC+0. Players must log in during the rewards claim periods each day to get the keys.

The table below shows reward details and their claim period for each day.

Check-In Claim Period (UTC+0) Reward Day 1 6/5 (Wed) 09:00 - 6/6 (Thu) 08:59 Instance Dungeon Keys x 3 Day 2 6/6 (Thu) 09:00 - 6/7 (Fri) 08:59 Encore Mission Keys x 3 Day 3 6/7 (Fri) 09:00 - 6/8 (Sat) 08:59 Instance Dungeon Keys x 3 Day 4 6/8 (Sat) 09:00 - 6/9 (Sun) 08:59 Encore Mission Keys x 3 Day 5 6/9 (Sun) 09:00 - 6/10 (Mon) 08:59 Instance Dungeon Keys x 3 Day 6 6/10 (Mon) 09:00 - 6/11 (Tue) 08:59 Encore Mission Keys x 3 Day 7 6/11 (Tue) 09:00 - 6/12 (Wed) 08:59 Instance Dungeon Keys x 3 Day 8 6/12 (Wed) 09:00 - 6/13 (Thu) 08:59 Encore Mission Keys x 3

Note that the rewards will be available in your mailbox only for seven days. Therefore, claim the keys as soon as they arrive and farm for artifacts in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise Upcoming content: Workshop of Brilliant Light

Netmarble has yet to reveal the official release date of the Workshop of Brilliant Light game mode. However, it will likely be available after the ongoing Solo Leveling Arise Daily login event ends. There is not much information available about the game mode other than mentioned on May 21’s Developer Notes and an introduction video posted on the title’s official YouTube channel.

Workshop of Brilliant Light is a challenge-type game mode that will be one of the toughest end-game content. In this upcoming content, Solo Leveling Arise players will fight against various powerful bosses. The game mode will also feature gameplay mechanics where players can use various ways to weaken the bosses and dominate the battlefield.

The Dungeon Exploration Challenge will end on June 13, 2024. (Image via Netmarble)

Besides the new content and rewards, Netmarble has also provided information regarding an ongoing event, the Dungeon Exploration Challenge. They’ve stated that the event will be extended to end on June 13, 2024, at 12:00 UTC+0, which was previously scheduled to end on June 9, 2024.

Dungeon Exploration Challenge rewards Artifact Enhancement Chips, Precision Design, Exclusive Weapon Design, Capsule Draw Event Ticket, Gold, and more. Players can obtain rewards based on the points they obtain by completing various missions, which require obtaining new artifacts.

The Instance and Dungeon Keys rewards from the Solo Leveling Arise Daily login event will help players complete the event sooner and claim all the rewards.

