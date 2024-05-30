Solo Leveling Arise: How to get Alicia Blanche's Exclusive Weapon, The Witch of the Snowstorm

Netmarble debuted an original Solo Leveling Arise character, Alicia Blanche, with her Exclusive Weapon, The Witch of the Snowstorm, in the SLA May 29 update. You can pull Alicia Blanche from the Rate-Up banner, Ice Witch, till June 16, 2024. Regarding her Exclusive Weapon, you can’t summon it on any banner. Instead, you can craft it or use multiple other ways to get it.

That said, this article provides all the ways to get Alicia Blanche’s Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise complete guide: Alicia Blanche’s Exclusive Weapon, The Witch of the Snowstorm

Alicia Blanche's Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

There are multiple ways to get The Witch of the Snowstorm in Solo Leveling Arise. As a matter of fact, you can obtain three to four copies of it till her banner ends on June 19, 2024. This is because you can get the weapon by playing multiple events and using the crafting feature.

Listed below are all the ways to get Alicia Blanche’s Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise:

Lucky Capsule Event

You can get two copies of The Witch of the Snowstorm from the Lucky Capsule Draw. (Image via Netmarble)

The Lucky Capsule Event grants you two copies of Alicia Blanche’s Exclusive Weapon, The Witch of the Snowstorm. It works like the title’s in-game gacha system, where you draw using the Capsule Draw Event Ticket and pull on the machine to get rewards randomly. The probability of getting Alicia’s Weapon stands at 0.1000%.

However, you mustn’t depend on luck to obtain the weapon. You are guaranteed to get it using another way: by performing a total of 100 draws in the event.

You can earn the draw ticket by completing missions offered by the event, which are easy to complete. The table below lists all missions and the number of tickets granted for each completion:

Missions Tickets Clear any gate 5 time(s) 1 Clear Instance Dungeon 2 time(s) 1 Clear Encore missions 2 time(s) 1 Log in for 1 day (s) 1 Draw from the Rate Up Draw 10 time(s) 10

You can complete all the above missions once daily, except for the one that requires drawing for the rate-up banner. Everyone can complete the Rate Up Draw mission infinite times every day.

You can get a total of 12 Rate Up draw tickets in Solo Leveling Arise from the event and can farm more in multiple ways. Additionally, you can farm for Essence Stones and use it to draw in the Rate Up banner.

Moreover, the event also rewards [Event] Alicia Blanche’s Weapon Design in-game item, which you can use to craft The Witch of the Snowstorm.

Solo Leveling Arise: Alicia Blanche Growth Tournament Event

You can get one copy of The Witch of the Snowstorm from the Growth Tournament Event. (image via Netmarble)

Alicia Blanche Growth Tournament is an ongoing event that ends on June 19, 2024. It also grants Alicia Blanche’s Exclusive Weapon, The Witch of the Snowstorm, and other in-game items as rewards. The event also offers several missions that grant points upon completion. You can obtain multiple in-game items as rewards based on the points earned.

You can get Alicia Blanche’s Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise by achieving 1500 points. Here is the list of missions and points that each grant:

Missions Points Obtain Alicia Blanche 150 Level Up Alicia Blanche 1 time(s) 2 Advance Alicia Blanche 1 time(s) 150 Upgrade Alicia Blanche 1 time(s) 20 Level Up Alicia Blanche Skills 1 time(s) 20 Level Up SR-Rank Hunters 1 time(s) 1 Level Up SSR-Rank Hunters 1 time(s) 1 Advance SR-Rank Hunters 1 time(s) 10 Advance SSR-Rank Hunters 1 time(s) 70 Upgrade SR-Rank Hunters 1 time(s) 10 Upgrade SSR-Rank Hunters 1 time(s) 15 Level Up SR-Rank Hunter Skills 1 time(s) 10 Level Up SSR-Rank Hunter Skills 1 Time(s) 15

Crafting

You can craft as many copies as you want using the Crafting feature. (Image via Netmarble)

You can craft SSR weapons (Exclusive Weapons) for all SSR hunters in Solo Leveling Arise. The process requires Mana Power Crystal, Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design, and Gold. However, there is also another method to craft the Exclusive Weapon: event crafting. Using it, you will be able to craft the weapon of a debut character in each update.

The event crafting method requires the character’s Event Weapon Design and Gold for one copy. In the case of Alicia Blanche, you need 100 [Event] Alicia Blanche’s Weapon Design and 20,000 Gold.

You can obtain [Event] Alicia Blanche’s Weapon Design from the Capsule Draw Event. The probability of obtaining 5 ✕ [Event] Alicia Blanche’s Weapon Designs is 0.5000%, 4 is 0.8000%, 3 is 1.000%, 2 is 4.000%, and 1 is 17.000%. Additionally, you will get 30 of them by performing a total of 80 draws.

The above methods will help you get The Witch of the Snowstorm until Alicia Blanche’s Rate Up banner ends on June 19, 2024. After the event, you can craft the weapon from the Crafting menu using four Hunter Exclusive Weapon Designs, Ice Mana Power Crystal, and 20,000 Gold.

