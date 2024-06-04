Solo Leveling Arise's Rock, Paper, Scissors is a new event that will start on June 5, 2024, at 12:00 UTC +0. It will be playable till June 19, 2024, at 09:00 UTC +0. The event debuted in the Early Access version, where players play the Rock, Paper, Scissors game against the bot, Seorin. They can get Essence Stones and Gold as rewards for achieving a winning streak or ranking higher.
Additionally, they can also use Rock, Paper, Scissors coins obtained from the event at the Event Exchange Shop for Rune Fragments, Weapon Enhancement Gears, and more. That said, below are all the details about the Solo Leveling Arise Rock, Paper, Scissors event.
How to play Solo Leveling Arise Rock, Paper, Scissors event?
You need Rock, Paper, and Scissor cards to play the event. Initially, all players will start with two of each card. You can click on the one you want to play against Seorin, and the conditions for Win, Draw, and Lose are the same as the real Rock, Paper, Scissors game.
Seorin will also have a certain number of each card, and the one she plays is based on the 1/n rate among the types she possesses. You can obtain more cards by completing missions or exchanging them at the Event Exchange shop for Gold and Essence Stones.
You can view the list of missions on the Solo Leveling Arise Rock, Paper, Scissors event page. Go to Quick Menu > Event > Rock, Paper, Scissors > Mission list to access them. It’s recommended you complete all missions listed every day and then play the event.
Rock, Paper, Scissors Event Shop
You can exchange Essence Stones, Rock, Paper, Scissors coins, and Gold in Solo Leveling Arise's Rock, Paper Scissors event shop. The table below shows all the items present, their cost, and exchange limit.
You will obtain these items from the Skill Support Rune Support Chest: [Heroic] Skill Rune ✕ 1, [Rare] Skill Rune ✕ 1, and Rune Fragment ✕ 20. Each chest will grant one item at random. You can view the items' drop rates in-game after the event goes live.
All Solo Leveling Arise Rock, Paper, Scissors event rewards
The Solo Leveling Arise Rock, Paper, Scissors event offers three types of rewards: Ranking, Participation, and Win Streak. The Ranking rewards are further divided into two kinds: Overall (calculated amongst players within the server you are currently logged in) and Group.
Netmarble will distribute ranks based on your results of the Solo Leveling Arise Rock, Paper, and Scissors event. It will distribute ranks and rewards at the end of the event period.
Below are the details of each type of rewards.
1) Ranking Rewards
2) Win Streak Rewards
Note that your win streak will reset daily.
3) Participation Rewards
You will get rewards by playing the event based on the results: Win, Lose, and Draw.
That concludes our Solo Leveling Arise Rock, Paper, Scissors event guide. Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related guides and news.
