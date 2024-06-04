Solo Leveling Arise's Rock, Paper, Scissors is a new event that will start on June 5, 2024, at 12:00 UTC +0. It will be playable till June 19, 2024, at 09:00 UTC +0. The event debuted in the Early Access version, where players play the Rock, Paper, Scissors game against the bot, Seorin. They can get Essence Stones and Gold as rewards for achieving a winning streak or ranking higher.

Additionally, they can also use Rock, Paper, Scissors coins obtained from the event at the Event Exchange Shop for Rune Fragments, Weapon Enhancement Gears, and more. That said, below are all the details about the Solo Leveling Arise Rock, Paper, Scissors event.

How to play Solo Leveling Arise Rock, Paper, Scissors event?

Rock, Paper, Scissors event will be available till June ,19 2024, at 09:00 UTC+0. (Image via Netmarble)

You need Rock, Paper, and Scissor cards to play the event. Initially, all players will start with two of each card. You can click on the one you want to play against Seorin, and the conditions for Win, Draw, and Lose are the same as the real Rock, Paper, Scissors game.

Seorin will also have a certain number of each card, and the one she plays is based on the 1/n rate among the types she possesses. You can obtain more cards by completing missions or exchanging them at the Event Exchange shop for Gold and Essence Stones.

You can view the list of missions on the Solo Leveling Arise Rock, Paper, Scissors event page. Go to Quick Menu > Event > Rock, Paper, Scissors > Mission list to access them. It’s recommended you complete all missions listed every day and then play the event.

Rock, Paper, Scissors Event Shop

You can exchange Essence Stones, Rock, Paper, Scissors coins, and Gold in Solo Leveling Arise's Rock, Paper Scissors event shop. The table below shows all the items present, their cost, and exchange limit.

Items Cost Exchange Limit Rock Card ✕ 1 Gold ✕ 500 Once every day during the event period Rock Card ✕ 1 Essence Stone ✕ 100 Once every day during the event period Paper Card ✕ 1 Gold ✕ 500 Once every day during the event period Paper Card ✕ 1 Essence Stone ✕ 100 Once every day during the event period Scissor Card ✕ 1 Gold ✕ 500 Once every day during the event period Scissor Card ✕ 1 Essence Stone ✕ 100 Once every day during the event period Skill Rune Support Chest ✕ 1 Rock, Paper, Scissor Coin ✕ 30 Five times during the event period Rune Fragment ✕ 5 Rock, Paper, Scissor Coin ✕ 5 20 times during the event period Weapon Enhancement Gear I ✕ 1 Rock, Paper, Scissor Coin ✕ 3 No limit during the event period Weapon Enhancement Gear II ✕ 1 Rock, Paper, Scissor Coin ✕ 7 10 times during the event period Weapon Enhancement Gear III ✕ 1 Rock, Paper, Scissor Coin ✕ 15 5 times during the event period [Player] Skill Scroll I ✕ 1 Rock, Paper, Scissor Coin ✕ 10 10 times during the event period [Player] Skill Scroll I ✕ 1 Rock, Paper, Scissor Coin ✕ 20 5 times during the event period [Player] Skill Scroll I ✕ 1 Rock, Paper, Scissor Coin ✕ 30 3 times during the event period

You will obtain these items from the Skill Support Rune Support Chest: [Heroic] Skill Rune ✕ 1, [Rare] Skill Rune ✕ 1, and Rune Fragment ✕ 20. Each chest will grant one item at random. You can view the items' drop rates in-game after the event goes live.

All Solo Leveling Arise Rock, Paper, Scissors event rewards

Rock, Paper, Scissors event offers three types of rewards: Ranking, Participation, and Win Streak. (Image vai Netmarble)

The Solo Leveling Arise Rock, Paper, Scissors event offers three types of rewards: Ranking, Participation, and Win Streak. The Ranking rewards are further divided into two kinds: Overall (calculated amongst players within the server you are currently logged in) and Group.

Netmarble will distribute ranks based on your results of the Solo Leveling Arise Rock, Paper, and Scissors event. It will distribute ranks and rewards at the end of the event period.

Below are the details of each type of rewards.

1) Ranking Rewards

Group Rank Rewards Overall Rank Rewards 1 Gold ✕ 50,000 1 Essence Stone ✕ 500 2 Gold ✕ 45,000 2 Essence Stone ✕ 450 3 Gold ✕ 40,000 3 Essence Stone ✕ 400 4-10 Gold ✕ 35,000 4-10 Essence Stone ✕ 350 Top 10% Gold ✕ 30,000 Top 10% Essence Stone ✕ 300 Top 30% Gold ✕ 25,000 Top 30% Essence Stone ✕ 250 Top 50% Gold ✕ 20,000 Top 50% Essence Stone ✕ 200 Top 70% Gold ✕ 15,000 Top 70% Essence Stone ✕ 150 Top 100% Gold ✕ 10,000 Top 100% Essence Stone ✕ 100

2) Win Streak Rewards

Win Streak Reward 1 Essence Stone ✕ 10 2 Essence Stone ✕ 20 3 Essence Stone ✕ 30 4 Essence Stone ✕ 40 5 Essence Stone ✕ 50

Note that your win streak will reset daily.

3) Participation Rewards

You will get rewards by playing the event based on the results: Win, Lose, and Draw.

Result Rewards Win Rock, Paper, Scissors Coin ✕ 5 Draw Rock, Paper, Scissors Coin ✕ 3 Loose Rock, Paper, Scissors Coin ✕ 1

That concludes our Solo Leveling Arise Rock, Paper, Scissors event guide. Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related guides and news.

