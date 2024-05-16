Taking note of the Solo Leveling Arise size and storage requirements will aid players in preparing before downloading the game. The anime/manhwa-inspired title has created a huge buzz in the Gacha gaming community. Since the game includes plenty of dungeons and boasts impressive graphics, meeting some of its system requirements is crucial for seamless gameplay.

This article lists the Solo Leveling Arise size and storage requirements for PC and mobile devices.

Solo Leveling Arise size and storage requirements for mobile devices

System requirements to run Solo Leveling Arise on different devices (Image via Netmarble)

Solo Leveling Arise is available on both Android and iOS devices, but the size and storage requirements for each system are slightly different. The size of the title on mobile currently sits at 40GB. Given below are the storage and system requirements to run Solo Leveling Arise on various devices.

Solo Leveling Arise size and storage requirements for Android

Here are the size and storage requirements to run the game smoothly on Android devices.

Android version: The minimum requirement for the Android version is 9.0 and above.

RAM: A minimum of 4GB RAM is required to run the title on your device. However, 6GB or more is recommended for smooth gameplay.

Model: A Samsung Galaxy S9 or Equivalent device is the minimum requirement to run the title. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 or an Equivalent device is recommended for smooth gameplay.

Solo Leveling Arise size and storage requirements for iOS

iPhone users must ensure these requirements are met to run the game:

iOS: You will need iOS 12.2 or above to run the title smoothly on your device.

RAM: At least 4GB or more RAM is required to run the title smoothly.

Model: You must have at least an iPhone XS to run the title. However, an iPhone 11 or above is recommended.

Solo Leveling Arise size and storage requirements for PC devices

Solo Leveling Arise is now available for PC users on the official website (Image via Netmarble)

Solo Leveling Arise system requirements for PC devices are a handful. These are as follows:

OS: You must have Windows 10 (64-bit).

Processor: At least i3 3220 3.3 GHz or AMD equivalent is required to run the game. However, i5 4460 3.2 GHz Over or AMD equivalent is recommended.

Memory: The game can run on 8GB RAM but, having 16GB or above is ideal for smooth gameplay.

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2 GB can run the title but GTX 1660 6 GB or above is recommended.

DirectX: DirectX version 11 is the best choice to run the title smoothly on your device.

Storage: At least 20GB or more free space must be available on your PC to run the title.

