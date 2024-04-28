Solo Leveling: Arise upcoming update details and more

Netmarble released a Developer Note providing details about the Solo Leveling: Arise upcoming update. The company posted on the title’s official Netmarble forum, providing information about the new upcoming hero, improvements in gameplay, fixes, and more.

Some of the best features in the patch include adjustments to Sung Jinwoo’s Exclusive Weapons, Artifacts, new story chapters, and more. Netmarble will make these changes available on May 8, 2024, along with the game. Read on to learn everything there is to know about the Solo Leveling: Arise upcoming update.

All details about Solo Leveling: Arise upcoming update

Solo Leveling: Arise upcoming update will roll out on the title's official global release. (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble released a Developer Note on April 26, 2024, addressing many issues and revealing the details of the Solo Leveling: Arise upcoming update. The company addressed two significant problems that have been a concern for players in the early access version.

First, the Gold required to replace the Artifacts will be lower than it was in the early access version, which has been a major issue. The resource's cost will be based on the Enhancement tier. Additionally, players will be able to get more Gold as a reward for completing Gate Missions than in the early access version.

These changes will significantly help all players swap Artifacts when required and experiment with them. Additionally, the developers are considering lowering the difficulty of accomplishing certain events.

These are only some changes based on player feedback. Other improvements are being worked out, and they will arrive in future updates.

Netmarble has upgraded the Faction of the Shield's ability for the new patch. The shield is a security system designed to detect and penalize malicious activities and ensure a fair gaming environment. It has been active since Solo Leveling: Arise's early-access launch.

Adjustment to Sung Jinwoo’s Exclusive Weapons and other fixes

Netmarble will also fix some other issues and adjust Sung Jinwoo’s exclusive weapons in Solo Leveling: Arise upcoming update. Below are the details:

Sung Jinwoo's Exclusive Weapon adjustments

Demon King’s Longsword’s damage output will increase based on its Advancement Tier to match its strength to the original story.

The Critical Hit rate of Orc’s Broadsword will increase based on its Advancement Tier.

Rock Golem Hammer’s damage will increase based on its Advancement Tier.

Knight Killer’s damage output and shield’s capacity will increase based on its Advancement Tier.

West Wind’s damage will be reduced, and only one stack per skill can be applied. The weapon’s cooldown decreases if its first attack scores a critical hit.

Other fixes

The issue that caused Lee Bora to summon only two Phantom Foxes at Advancement Tier I will be fixed.

Netmarble will fix the issue that caused Woo Jinchul’s Super Armor not to be applied in certain circumstances.

Han Song Yi’s Retrieve Skill’s damage will increase.

The developers will fix the issue that caused Song Chiyul to consume mana in abnormal amounts at Advancement Tier 1.

Netmarble will fix the issue that caused the critical damage dealt to Magic Beasts to be inflicted less than it was meant to.

New content in Solo Leveling: Arise upcoming updates

Chae Hae In will arrive in the Solo Leveling: Arise upcoming update on the global launch date (Image via Netmarble)

Sung Jinwoo will receive a new Job Change at the game's global launch. In the anime and early access version, he couldn’t Change Job further than The Monarch of Shadows. However, the developers will add a new Job Change in the Solo Leveling: Arise upcoming update. This will give Sung Jinwoo more diverse skills and wear a new costume.

The side stories of more Hunters will also be available at the game's global launch. One will be able to play stories about hunters Kang Taeshik (the initiator of mysterious accidents), Lee Joohee (a B-rank healer), and more.

Players can also undertake the main story, full of dramatic shifts featuring Almighty Shaman Kargalgan at launch. The story stages will demand extreme control, clever strategies, and characters equipped with proper artifacts in fights.

A new hunter Cha Hae-In, Vice Guild Master of the Hunters Guild, will also debut in Solo Leveling: Arise's upcoming update. She is Korea’s S-Rank hunter, known for her beauty and exceptional skills. Cha Hae-In, whose debut was highly expected by the community, will be available on the Rate Up banner.