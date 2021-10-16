Solve the mystery of stones in Genshin Impact: Step-by-step walkthrough

Genshin Impact version 2.2 reminds players how tough some of their puzzles can be in the open world.

In the second part of World Quest, Through the Mists 'Octave of the Maushiro,' one needs to solve the mystery of stones. This can be done by hitting a unique rock engraved on the ground. In addition, they must knock it according to the Ishine Script.

Here is how to start the quest and solve the mystery of the stones in Genshin Impact.

How to solve the mystery of stones in Genshin Impact World Quest

Location of the stones on the map (Image via miHoYo)

The unique stones are located south of the Moshiri Ceremonial Site in Genshin Impact. After finishing the cut-scene of the World Quest, you can head north to the location based on the quest navigation.

Use the peculiar pinion gadget on the statue (Image via miHoYo)

The first step is to use a gadget called Peculiar Pinion on the bird statue. After that, an illusion will appear, and you can listen in on their conversation. At the same time, all the stones will light up with their respective symbols.

Use the peculiar pinion gadget on the next statue (Image via miHoYo)

Do not hit the stones engraved on the ground yet. Instead, go to the bird statue on the left side of the rocks and use the Peculiar Pinion gadget on it. An Electro Seelie will appear, which you must follow until it reaches another bird monument.

Follow the Seelie until it reaches its garden near a bird statue (Image via Genshin Impact)

When arriving at Seelie's court, you can see another bird statue. Then, use the Peculiar Pinion gadget to reveal the Ishine Script on the face of the mountain. The arrangement of the symbol plays an important role in most of the puzzles on Tsurumi Island.

Hit the stones in the correct order (Image via miHoYo)

Head back to the stones with the Ishine Script. For the final step, hit each of them with the proper order according to the symbol on the wall. In this case, you can solve the puzzle by following the number in the image.

Knocking the wrong stone will reset the whole sequence, forcing you to start from stone number one again.

After successfully clearing the stone puzzle, an illusion will appear, and the quest navigation will guide you to the next storyline of the World Quest in Genshin Impact.

