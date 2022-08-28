MOGO ties up with Somaiya Vidyavihar University to create India's first-ever official esports arena

Indian esports fans will be delighted to learn that Mumbai's Somaiya Vidyavihar University will be the first institute in the country to possess an exclusive esports arena.

Following a recent announcement, Mobile Global Esports (MOGO) will work with Somaiya Vidyavihar University to create India's first-ever professional esports venue. The agreement took place as Indian gaming platforms strive to maximize the potential of the current competitive gaming market.

Indian esports players have recently been competing internationally in a variety of games. A few days back, Moin Ejaz, Ketan Goyal, Abhishek Yadav, Shubham Goli, and Vishal Verneka represented the country in the Commonwealth Esports Championship, winning the bronze medal in DOTA 2.

The Commonwealth trophy has given players and Indian gaming companies hope for the country's future in the sport.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University to host India's first esports arena

Mobile Global Esports Inc., India's first gaming startup, raised about Rs 55 crore before going public on the NASDAQ. With a particular emphasis on India and other South Asian markets, the venture will focus on expanding its esports business.

Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO of MOGO, said at a recent press conference:

“This is a big day for all E-Gaming lovers in India. We are happy to announce that we are the first ones to build an arena dedicated to esports. We would also like to thank the management of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, especially the sports director for taking this step with us. Since beginning, our focus was creating a platform for students who could choose gaming as a career and we have been constantly working towards it. This is a new dawn and we hope to see many more universities take the same approach. We have also joined hands with SVU to start an esports academy with qualified gaming coaches. This will commence in November 2022.”

Bhandarkar also announced that MOGO Esports will be hosting a national Call of Duty tournament this year, with the winner receiving a whopping prize money worth INR 10 lacs. The CEO is hopeful that the upcoming MOGO SVU Esports arena will successfully host more national level tournaments in the near future.

Aazaz Khan, director of Somaiya Sports Academy at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, also expressed excitement for the tie-up with Mobile Global Esports. According to him:

"Somaiya has always been a pioneer when it comes to holistic education through sports and sports infrastructure has been one of the main focus for us. Gaming is the fastest growing sport in the world and requires utmost skill, it was an axiomatic decision to go forward and create the eSports facility with MOGO."

Indian gaming fanatics seemed overwhelmed with the collaboration. With recent developments, the community wants to see more digital superstars in India and cement it as the number one gaming nation in the future.

