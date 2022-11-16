Someone put Hasbulla in The Last of Us, and its an image you'll never unsee

With The Last of Us Season 1 due to release sometime in 2023, fans of the franchise cannot keep themselves composed. After two major games and three remasters, the community is far from being done with Ellie and Joel.

While some are skeptical about the show, others have taken a more enthusiastic approach to the situation. A Reddit user by the name of Blademort1988 recently posted an image of Hasbulla Magomedov in The Last of Us. Suffice to say, there's no way to unsee it, which is a good thing in this instance.

Hasbulla Magomedov as Joel from The Last of Us is absolutely adorable

To provide some background as to who he is, Hasbulla Magomedov is a social media influencer from Dagestan, Russia. He's been up-and-coming for a while now and is connected to several notable celebrities and star athletes.

However, his claim to fame is just him being himself in videos and clips. This includes engaging in shenanigans, punching personalities twice his size and running away, not to mention kicking the shins of his arch nemesis Abdu Rozik.

Jack McGuire @JackMacCFB I’d pay four figures to be able to go back and watch the 1st Hasbulla-Abdu video for the first time again. I’d pay four figures to be able to go back and watch the 1st Hasbulla-Abdu video for the first time again. https://t.co/u4yto1zA0z

Coming back to the topic at hand, while by no means is this an official collaboration or crossover, seeing Hasbulla as Joel from the game is a sight to behold. Given the popularity of both characters, seeing them clubbed into one entity is truly fascinating.

The post on Reddit comprises nine pictures, with Hasbulla posing in various attires with a clean-shaven and rugged look. One picture even shows him holding a weapon in his arms.

When looking at these pictures from certain angles, Hasbulla looks more like Deacon Lee St. John from Days Gone rather than Joel from The Last of Us.

Given that both protagonists have rugged appearances and traverse a post-apocalyptic landscape, it's easy to understand why they may look alike at times.

Sadly, the Reddit post has barely 100 upvotes. However, the same post on Twitter, which was posted on November 14, 2022, has "blown up." It has received nearly 300,000 likes alongside thousands of retweets. It's clear to see that the community as a whole cannot get enough of this unofficial crossover.

Unlike other community trends that resulted in fans weighing their opinions, in this scenario, many replied with their own version of Hasbulla as other characters. Here are some of the best from the thread:

While seeing Hasbulla as another character is rather amusing, one user took things a step further. They created a parody name for The Last of Us, replacing the word "last" with Hasbulla. While it's obviously a joke, it does have a nice ring to it.

If nothing else, this weird and adorable trend will help hype the upcoming The Last of Us show even more. With a lot riding on the cast, living up to the game's reputation on screen will be a tall order.

