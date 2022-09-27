''Horrible casting'': Fans on Twitter divided over The Last of Us teaser

HBO has dropped the official teaser for the new post-apocalyptic drama series, The Last of Us. It is set to be released in 2023, but the exact date is yet to be announced.

The show is based on the video game of the same name and focuses on protagonist Joel, who tries to escort a teenage girl across a post-apocalyptic America.

Fans on Twitter are divided over the new teaser, with many criticizing the casting. One user described the casting as ''horrible.''

Masashi @Masashi_Agaoka @playmaster47 @TheLastofUsHBO @HBO @hbomax Horrible casting here. Maybe Joel is OK-ish, although there were better Joels but Ellie is horrible. @playmaster47 @TheLastofUsHBO @HBO @hbomax Horrible casting here. Maybe Joel is OK-ish, although there were better Joels but Ellie is horrible.

Netizens are tearing apart HBO's The Last of Us teaser

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss their thoughts on the new teaser for HBO's The Last of Us teaser. Many criticized the casting, with some saying that the actress who plays the role of Elli looks ''nothing like Elli.'' Others, however, praised the aesthetic aspects of the trailer. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

DropDeadFred @Drop_DeadFred96 @Masashi_Agaoka @TheLastofUsHBO @HBO @hbomax I love pedro pascal, he is a fantastic actor...but not for joel..also that looks nothing like ellie.. @Masashi_Agaoka @TheLastofUsHBO @HBO @hbomax I love pedro pascal, he is a fantastic actor...but not for joel..also that looks nothing like ellie..

LeGOAT @LeGOAT35643955 @Masashi_Agaoka @TheLastofUsHBO @HBO @hbomax They wouldn’t have chosen her if the creators of the game/show didn’t believe she embodies who Ellie is @Masashi_Agaoka @TheLastofUsHBO @HBO @hbomax They wouldn’t have chosen her if the creators of the game/show didn’t believe she embodies who Ellie is

the fox~ @slyfox17501 @TheLastofUsHBO @HBO @hbomax I mean this in the nicest way possible. But please fail. Please stop while you can. Please do not destroy a game so amazing that it doesn't need a soulless money grab show about. Please please do not do this to fans of the game @TheLastofUsHBO @HBO @hbomax I mean this in the nicest way possible. But please fail. Please stop while you can. Please do not destroy a game so amazing that it doesn't need a soulless money grab show about. Please please do not do this to fans of the game

Gregor Vučajnk @GregorVucajnk @TheLastofUsHBO @HBO @hbomax This is going to be nuts. I’m not a gamer. I loose interest in 5 minutes (on the positive side, I’m happily married). But I ate trough TLOU2 like nothing. Brilliant story, strong characters… all in all, awesome. @TheLastofUsHBO @HBO @hbomax This is going to be nuts. I’m not a gamer. I loose interest in 5 minutes (on the positive side, I’m happily married). But I ate trough TLOU2 like nothing. Brilliant story, strong characters… all in all, awesome.

itachi @Chico2328 @TheLastofUsHBO @HBO @hbomax @CallMeFlake I got chills.. this looks so good, looks like they might even touch on the Left behind events too. @TheLastofUsHBO @HBO @hbomax @CallMeFlake I got chills.. this looks so good, looks like they might even touch on the Left behind events too.

Dad @CallMeFlake @Chico2328 @TheLastofUsHBO @HBO @hbomax Yeah saw it earlier! Looks good. I think the only thing is the casting choice of Ellie just has to grow on me but other than that looks pretty great. @Chico2328 @TheLastofUsHBO @HBO @hbomax Yeah saw it earlier! Looks good. I think the only thing is the casting choice of Ellie just has to grow on me but other than that looks pretty great.

The teaser maintains a bleak, dystopian tone that fans of science fiction and post-apocalyptic dramas would find fascinating. Without revealing too many details, the teaser brilliantly establishes the central plot and conflict in a very subtle, minimalistic way.

Although the teaser has generated polarizing reactions from fans, it'll be interesting to see how the show pans out, considering the iconic stature of the game and intriguing plotline.

A quick look at The Last of Us plot and cast

The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where a man named Joel tries to smuggle a teenage girl out of a quarantine zone. The official synopsis of the show, according to HBO, reads:

''The series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.''

The series features Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in crucial roles. Pascal plays the lead role of Joel, a survivor with a traumatic past who desperately tries to smuggle a teenage girl out of a quarantine zone in a post-apocalyptic US.

Pascal looks phenomenal in the trailer, portraying the angst and trauma consuming his character. Apart from The Last of Us, Pascal has essayed several memorable roles in various popular films and television shows like Narcos, Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman 1984 , and many more.

Bella Ramsey essays the role of Ellie in the show. Ellie is a teenage girl who's been smuggled out of a quarantine zone by Pascal's character. Ramsey has appeared in Game of Thrones as Lyanna Mormont and as Mildred Hubble in the children's fantasy show, The Worst Witch. The rest of the cast members include:

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Merle Dandridge as Marlene

Anna Torv as Tess

The Last of Us will be released in 2023 on HBO.

