×
Create
Notifications

“Something special”: Internet reacts as DrLupo’s Build-Against-Cancer stream raises $892,195 in 24 hours

DrLupo used his success through streaming to raise awareness for cancer (Image via Twitter)
DrLupo used his success through streaming to raise awareness for cancer (Image via Twitter)
Michael A Daugherty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 20, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Feature

Streamers across Twitch and YouTube partake in charity events every day to raise money for notable causes. DrLupo recently streamed for 24 hours straight on YouTube to raise awareness for St. Jude’s Children Hospital in his first Build-Against-Cancer live event.

For years, he has been an avid charity participant, raising over 10 million USD towards causes he supports. The latest 24-hour stream he hosted nearly reached the 1 million dollar mark, and the online star expressed his appreciation for his fans for joining him.

His fans and colleagues also joined in, appreciating his efforts:

@DrLupo @StJude Exactly why you’re my favorite streamer. You give gaming/streaming a bigger meaning and use your platform for good. Big W’s only 💜❤️
@DrLupo @StJude Anyone smell onions? Making me feel some type of way❤️💜
@DrLupo @StJude Brings a tear to my eye on how legendary you and your community are. Thank you for all you do Lupo 💙
@DrLupo @StJude Beautiful human <3
@DrLupo @StJude I'm proud of you man. 10 mil helps a lot of kids.Don't forget the inspiration you provide here. You're 50% of what inspired me to do my fundraiser. I'm sure others would say the same. You make this world a better place.
@DrLupo @StJude Always amazes me man, incredible inspiration!
@DrLupo @StJude What a hot shot
@DrLupo @StJude Always been someone I've looked up to bro! Awesome work as always!
@DrLupo @StJude Huge congrats, man. Fantastic work as always. Happy holidays to you and the family! 👊
@DrLupo @StJude Extremely common DrLupo W

DrLupo raises close to a million dollars on his livestream for St. Jude’s

Charity livestreams are a terrific method for gamers and content creators to give back to their community. The creator saw great success from his Build-Against-Cancer campaign and commended those who donated towards something incredibly personal to him.

In 24 hours, gaming raised $892,195 for @StJude.In 5 years, $10,573,948.Thank you for being part of something special. ❤️💜

His fans harked back to the star’s previous streams and called out YouTube for not giving as much as the community thinks they should have. Last year, the content creator raised over 2 million dollars on Twitch, and many believe the decrease this year is due to YT Gaming’s lack of support.

Fans pointed out how YT Gaming could have donated more to the livestream and that they dropped the ball this year (Image via Reddit)
Fans pointed out how YT Gaming could have donated more to the livestream and that they dropped the ball this year (Image via Reddit)

Tons of other content creators tried to rally their fans to join his livestream and broadcasted the event across social media. Seeing the gaming community come together for such a special occasion means a lot to him and motivates him to keep hosting these types of charity events.

Cheds!! we're LIVE. Co-Streaming @DrLupo's Build Against Cancer 2021! Supporting @StJudePLAYLIVE! Enjoy and PLEASE help donate to a GREAT Cause! FOR DA KEEEDS!!#BAC2021Link: twitch.tv/bigcheesekitLupo Stream: youtube.com/watch?v=3BUTQk…Donate: donate.tiltify.com/@drlupo/build-… https://t.co/ZWH7ny1iq5

Cancer is one of the most donated-to causes out there, and the internets sensation has been pulling off massive charity events for this disease with great success. While some think it may be just a PR stunt, it’s a good one, at the least with a great cause.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Lupo has experience around cancer patients as he’s been raising awareness for the cause for years. This event was truly something close to heart for him, and his fans made it all possible.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी