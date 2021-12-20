“Something special”: Internet reacts as DrLupo’s Build-Against-Cancer stream raises $892,195 in 24 hours

Streamers across Twitch and YouTube partake in charity events every day to raise money for notable causes. DrLupo recently streamed for 24 hours straight on YouTube to raise awareness for St. Jude’s Children Hospital in his first Build-Against-Cancer live event.

For years, he has been an avid charity participant, raising over 10 million USD towards causes he supports. The latest 24-hour stream he hosted nearly reached the 1 million dollar mark, and the online star expressed his appreciation for his fans for joining him.

His fans and colleagues also joined in, appreciating his efforts:

Ashley @MsDynamic_ @DrLupo @StJude Exactly why you’re my favorite streamer. You give gaming/streaming a bigger meaning and use your platform for good. Big W’s only 💜❤️ @DrLupo @StJude Exactly why you’re my favorite streamer. You give gaming/streaming a bigger meaning and use your platform for good. Big W’s only 💜❤️

genooo @genooocs @DrLupo @StJude Brings a tear to my eye on how legendary you and your community are. Thank you for all you do Lupo 💙 @DrLupo @StJude Brings a tear to my eye on how legendary you and your community are. Thank you for all you do Lupo 💙

Steven Spohn (Spawn) @stevenspohn @DrLupo



Don't forget the inspiration you provide here. You're 50% of what inspired me to do my fundraiser. I'm sure others would say the same. You make this world a better place. @StJude I'm proud of you man. 10 mil helps a lot of kids.Don't forget the inspiration you provide here. You're 50% of what inspired me to do my fundraiser. I'm sure others would say the same. You make this world a better place. @DrLupo @StJude I'm proud of you man. 10 mil helps a lot of kids.Don't forget the inspiration you provide here. You're 50% of what inspired me to do my fundraiser. I'm sure others would say the same. You make this world a better place.

Pestily @Pestily @DrLupo @StJude Always been someone I've looked up to bro! Awesome work as always! @DrLupo @StJude Always been someone I've looked up to bro! Awesome work as always!

DrLupo raises close to a million dollars on his livestream for St. Jude’s

Charity livestreams are a terrific method for gamers and content creators to give back to their community. The creator saw great success from his Build-Against-Cancer campaign and commended those who donated towards something incredibly personal to him.

DrLupo @DrLupo



In 5 years, $10,573,948.



Thank you for being part of something special. ❤️💜 In 24 hours, gaming raised $892,195 for @StJude In 5 years, $10,573,948.Thank you for being part of something special. ❤️💜 In 24 hours, gaming raised $892,195 for @StJude.In 5 years, $10,573,948.Thank you for being part of something special. ❤️💜

His fans harked back to the star’s previous streams and called out YouTube for not giving as much as the community thinks they should have. Last year, the content creator raised over 2 million dollars on Twitch, and many believe the decrease this year is due to YT Gaming’s lack of support.

Fans pointed out how YT Gaming could have donated more to the livestream and that they dropped the ball this year (Image via Reddit)

Tons of other content creators tried to rally their fans to join his livestream and broadcasted the event across social media. Seeing the gaming community come together for such a special occasion means a lot to him and motivates him to keep hosting these types of charity events.

Cancer is one of the most donated-to causes out there, and the internets sensation has been pulling off massive charity events for this disease with great success. While some think it may be just a PR stunt, it’s a good one, at the least with a great cause.

Lupo has experience around cancer patients as he’s been raising awareness for the cause for years. This event was truly something close to heart for him, and his fans made it all possible.

