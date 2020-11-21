All donations to DrLupo will now go straight to Charity

During a recent stream, Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo announced that he will be giving all of his Twitch donations to a “charitable cause”.

For the time being, all of DrLupo's donations will be going to St. Jude Children research hospital. The streamer has, in the past, raised money for the hospital that works to treat cancer and other paediatric diseases.

In recent weeks, various streamers have taken action to minimize or completely stop donations on their channels. However, DrLupo has become the first notable streamer to announce that all of his donations will be going to charity.

As you can see below, the “charity announcement” came during yesterday’s stream. Although all the donations will go to St. Jude for the time being, he also announced that he will be changing the charity that he supports in the future.

As already mentioned, DrLupo, whose real name is Benjamin Lupo, has been involved with St. Jude Children research hospital for quite some time.

Since December 2018, DrLupo has been hosting yearly 24-hour live streams to raise money for the hospital. In 2019, the streamer had managed to raise over $2.3 million for the cause. This year’s stream will happen on 19th-20th December, and features various prominent co-hosts as well, as you can see in the video below.

Regardless, DrLupo’s decision to give all of his donations to charity has been appreciated by content creators all over the internet, with Jake Lucky calling him a “blessing to the gaming community.”

While DrLupo is the first streamer to announce such a move, various Twitch streamers have taken action or spoken up against donations in the recent past.

He will change charities as time goes on, but all donations will be directed towards a charitable cause. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 19, 2020

While Pokimane recently called donations pointless, she has also set a $5 limit on her channel. This is in addition to PewDiePie and Disguised Toast, who have both recently disabled donations on YouTube and Facebook, respectively.

Decided to remove Donations/Bits from my channel.



Always feel bad when I end the stream and realize I didn't acknowledge someone's dono because I got too focused on the game.



Give your money to charity or a smaller streamer instead, SINCE I'M RICH ALREADY WOOOHOO! — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) August 7, 2019

Regardless, DrLupo has gone a step ahead and added another chapter to the innumerable philanthropic intiaitives that he has been involved in over the years.