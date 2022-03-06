Sony has reportedly shipped prototype PlayStation console devkits: Could it be the PS VR2 or the PS5 Pro?

According to recent reports, Sony has been shipping mysterious PlayStation console devkits from Japan to Oakland, California. Considering the PS5 was launched more than a year ago, it is doubtful that there will be devkits of the same, sparking speculations about PS VR2 or PS5 Pro.

With one of the most prominent console families and with top-tier developers like Santa Monica Studios and Guerrilla Games developing AAA masterpieces, Sony’s gaming division, PlayStation, is one of the biggest brands in the industry.

From PS VR2 to PS5 Pro, what is PlayStation shipping?

According to a recent report by TweakTown, Sony has been shipping prototype PlayStation console devkits from Japan to Oakland, California, over the last couple of months. Based on TweakTown’s report, the domestic trade ledge has noted that the billion-dollar company has shipped over 2.374 CNT (cartoons) of PlayStation devkits. The detailed breakdown is as follows:

January 2022 - 434 CTN, 4730 kg, Japan -> Oakland, CA

December 2021 - 980 CTN, 8712 kg, Japan -> Oakland, CA

November 2021 - 480 CTN, 5218 kg, Japan -> Oakland, CA

October 2021 - 240 CTN, 2612 kg, Korea -> Oakland, CA

October 2021 - 240 CTN, 2612 kg, Japan -> Oakland, CA

The mysterious prototype dev kit has sparked curiosity amongst fans about what it could be. The simplest answer is the flagship console, PS5. However, considering the console was launched over a year ago, it is doubtful Sony will be shipping prototype dev kits for the platform over a retail unit with a developer account.

PlayStation @PlayStation



Out now: Get behind the wheel, then get behind the camera in #GT7 's impressively accurate Photo ModeOut now: play.st/GT7 Get behind the wheel, then get behind the camera in #GT7's impressively accurate Photo Mode 📷Out now: play.st/GT7 https://t.co/TikepMZBHe

The same can also be said for a potential PS5 Slim. As evident by previous generation of PS4 Slim and PS3 Slim, Sony will be targeting the same performance for the slim, albeit at a much smaller form factor. As such, Slim does not require a dedicated dev kit.

This speculation dwindles the possibility of two major hardware, the PS VR2 and the PS5 Pro. the next generation of PSVR hardware has already been announced by Sony.

Expected to be released later this year, PS VR2 takes virtual reality to the next generation. However, Virtual Reality has always been a niche market. As such, over 2.374 CNT (cartoons) of prototype devkit seems like a tall order.

The mid-generation refresh “Pro” lineup was introduced last year. The Pro series aims to run the game at a higher resolution and framerate by running the same title as the base console.

However, considering the timeline of the PS5, the mid-generation refresh seems a bit farfetched. Hopefully, Sony unveils their upcoming and ends the fan speculation.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen