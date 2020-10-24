Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Sooneeta is a professional player for Team Lava and is extremely popular among the players. She runs one of the most popular YouTube channels, where you can find content regarding Free Fire. Also, she has over 2.69 million subscribers on her channel.

Here, we take a look at her Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296, and her IGN is TL-SOONEETA. She is also the leader of the guild TEAM LAVA.

Lifetime Stats

Sooneeta has been featured in a total of 16904 matches in the squad mode and has more than 4000 Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 23.69%. She has bagged 37652 kills with a good K/D ratio of 2.92.

The YouTuber cum professional player has 284 first-place finishes in 1830 duo games that comes down to a win percentage of 15.51. In these matches, she has registered 3272 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.12.

Sooneeta has also played 853 squad matches and has triumphed in 1315 of them, translating to 7.15%. With 1315 kills to her name, Sooneeta has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.66.

Ranked Stats

In the Ranked Season 18, Sooneeta has played 198 squad matches and has performed better than her foes in 42 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 21.21%. She has also racked up 487 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Her YouTube channel

The first video on her channel was posted back in September 2018. Since then, she has uploaded more than 538 videos on her channel, amassing more than 143 million views in total. As mentioned earlier, she has garnered over 2.69 million subscribers.

Click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Her Social Media

She is active on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

