Sooneeta's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Sunita Thapa Magar, aka Sooneeta, is a professional Free Fire player for Team Lava and a renowned content creator from Nepal. She also regularly uploads videos about various aspects of the fast-paced battle royale title on her YouTube channel.

This article looks at her in-game stats as of January 2021.

Also read: Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs Sultan Proslo (Dyland Pros): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296. Her IGN is TL-SOONEETA, and she is also the leader of guild Team-Lava.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Sooneeta has competed in 18208 squad games and has triumphed in 4286, which corresponds to a win percentage of 23.53%. With 41632 kills, she has held a K/D ratio of 2.99.

The pro has 285 Booyahs in 1845 duo matches, equating to a win ratio of 15.44%. She has bagged 3304 eliminations and has retained a K/D ratio of 2.12.

Advertisement

Lastly, the streamer has participated in 862 solo games and has emerged victorious in 62 of them, translating to a win rate of 7.19%. She has 1334 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has featured in 348 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 77 of them, which approximates to a win ratio of 22.12%. She has racked up 1045 kills, sustaining a K/D rate of 3.86.

The internet star has also engaged in five duo matches this season and has one first-place finish, having a win percentage of 20%. In these matches, she has eliminated 13 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Apart from this, the content creator hasn’t played any other match in ranked Season 19.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Her device

Advertisement

Sooneeta uses iPhone 11 Pro Max to play Free Fire.

Her YouTube channel

Soneeta uploaded the oldest video on her channel in September 2018 and has grown manifold since. She has more than 591 videos on her channel and boasts more than 173 million views in total, with 3.15 million subscribers.

Click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Her social media accounts

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook Page: Click here

She also has a Discord server. The users can click here to join the server.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?