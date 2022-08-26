Soul Hackers 2 boss guide: How to defeat R.S.

Across the entirety of Soul Hackers 2, there are bosses that vary wildly in difficulty and complexity. The game's very first boss, the rapping Demon Summoner R.S., shows up rather early on and is not a very difficult encounter. He can throw players off if they aren’t ready, but Atlus made sure the intro boss fight was manageable.

That said, there are still things that players should know before they dive into this boss battle in Soul Hackers 2. What does the Rhyme Soldier bring to the fight alongside his aggressive Bicorn? Interested readers can use this article to prepare themselves for the upcoming boss battle.

Soul Hackers 2’s East Shipping District features the first boss, Rhyme Soldier

Deep in the East Shipping Distract of Amami City awaits the game's very first boss, Rhyme Soldier, also known as R.S.. After dropping some of his rhymes on the player's party, he then leaps into battle with his Wilder Bicorn. Thankfully, this isn't a very difficult battle, even with the limited resources that Ringo and Archer start off with.

Listed below are the elemental affinities and movesets for both enemies in this battle.

R.S.'s elemental affinities

Physical: -

- Gunfire: -

- Fire:

Ice: Weak

Weak Electric : -

: - Force: Weak

Weak Ruin:

R.S.’s moves

Beastly Fist: Deals physical damage to one party member

Deals physical damage to one party member Power Charger: Builds up his power level to inflict Danger Zone in the next round

Builds up his power level to inflict in the next round Danger Zone: Major physical damage to the whole party

Wilder Bicorn's elemental affinities

Physical: -

- Gunfire: -

- Fire:

Ice: -

- Electric: Weak

Weak Force: Weak

Weak Ruin:

Wilder Bicorn’s moves

Rakukaja: Increases defense for all enemies

Increases defense for all enemies Attack: Deals physical damage to one party member

It’s recommended that players spend some time wandering the dungeon and using Demon Reconnaissance to obtain more useful items and healing while leveling up. Even without spending time grinding, this fight should be relatively easy.

As mentioned before, the actual battle isn’t incredibly difficult. The Bicorn can mostly be ignored, as the only threatening thing it can do is occasionally increase the enemy party's defense.

The party should have access to Dia, Force, and Ice spells going into this battle, quite likely making it a breeze. Players must focus on using Ice and Force spells to build Sabbath stacks, deal higher damage to R.S., and heal whenever it's required. One must ensure that their party has at least one demon with access to Dia.

At 50% health, players will get to see a cutscene, as the first Soul Hackers 2 boss starts taking Ringo seriously. R.S. uses Power Charger here, which prepares for Danger Zone on the next turn. Danger Zone deals massive amounts of damage, so this is a great time to hold back and guard instead of pushing for more damage.

At this point, it’s just a matter of dispensing Wind/Ice attacks until R.S. drops. In Soul Hackers 2, if you defeat the summoner, the demon will disappear, and the battle will end.

R.S. isn't a challenging boss, but underestimating him can still be deadly (Image via Atlus)

This is possibly the easiest boss in the game, and players will easily have everything they need to take down the rapping Demon Summoner. While this Soul Hackers 2 boss isn’t challenging, it certainly prepares players for what’s to come.

