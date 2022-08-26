Jack Frost in Soul Hackers 2: How to fuse, weaknesses, base stats, and more

Jack Frost is easily one of the most popular and well-known demons in not just Soul Hackers 2, but all the Megami Tensei games. The adorable ATLUS mascot is available in nearly all of the titles and can also be summoned in Soul Hackers 2.

While he makes an appearance early in the game to offer a side quest or two, summoning him takes a little bit longer.

How to acquire Jack Frost in Soul Hackers 2?

Unlike previous Megami Tensei games, simply doing battle with Jack Frost won’t do the trick in Soul Hackers 2. For those interested in fighting him, though, he can be found in the Soul Matrix, on the first floor of the Saizo Sector.

There is no Demon Negotiation in the game, so players have to recruit demons via Fusion or by finding them in the world, which is fairly random. For those wanting to pick up Jack Frost, he can be recruited fairly early after unlocking Cirque du Goumaden.

He can be fused into existence via a number of options, but it’s important to pick the one that fits the skills players would like to give to the adorable mascot.

Jack Frost’s base stats and skills in Soul Hackers 2

Hee ho! Jack Frost is great fun, and useful to have in the party (Image via Atlus)

In Soul Hackers 2, Jack Frost is resistant to Ice attacks and is weak to Fire attacks. Unlike previous iterations, his resistance to charm isn’t really relevant, since the demon doesn’t stick around in battle, and is instead summoned for individual attacks.

Jack Frost’s base stats

Base Level: 13

13 Str: 7

7 Int: 9

9 Vit: 4

4 Agi: 7

7 Luk: 4

In Soul Hackers 2, each demon has a specific list of skills that they learn, and once they unlock them all, they reward the party with a Mistique. These are equippable items for the party that enhance a variety of abilities. With that being said, Jack Frost will grant an Ice Augment Mistique.

Jack Frost’s skill list

Bufu (3mp): Weak Ice damage to one enemy

Weak Ice damage to one enemy Lourdes (3mp): Cures Poison/Paralysis/Dread/Bomb for one ally

Cures Poison/Paralysis/Dread/Bomb for one ally Mabufu (7mp): Weak Ice damage to all enemies

Weak Ice damage to all enemies Sabbath Healer (Passive): May activate during a sabbath. Restores party HP proportional to damage dealt

Sabbath Healer is a new, useful power that some demons are going to be equipped with. This is useful when the party targets enemies with their weaknesses, granting them a stack of Sabbath. Then, at the end of the turn, Ringo hits all enemies based on the Sabbath stacks accrued by the party.

Occasionally, Sabbath Healer will trigger if Jack Frost is equipped, and the player will have to press a button in time to trigger the effect. Depending on the damage dealt, it will heal the entire party, making him viable to keep in a party’s rotation.

Notable fusion combinations for Jack Frost

There are a wide variety of options when it comes to fusing and creating a Jack Frost in the game. There are at least 10 different demon combinations that can be used. In this regard, combining Loa Jaki (Level 20) and Jirae Tsuchigumo (Level 4) can offer Rakunda, Life Drain, Needle Shot, or Life Drain as potential base skills.

There are a number of potential options to fuse together in order to create Jack Frost (Image via Atlus)

Another solid choice is the Jirae Koropokkur (Level 10) and the Holy Cironnup (Level 6). In addition to the normal Bufu and Lourdes, Jack Frost can also learn Zio and Needle Shot from this combo. It can also start with Trafuri, which allows the party to immediately escape from a battle for 2mp.

Atlus will release Soul Hackers 2 on August 25, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

