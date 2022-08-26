Soul Hackers 2 guide - What are Commander skills and how to get them?

While there are several powerful skills and abilities in Soul Hackers 2, few are as potent as Ringo’s Commander Skills. They are unique to her and come in both active and passive varieties. However, the active ones are so powerful that they need to have timers on them to prevent instances of overpowering.

They can be acquired in the game, and while they vary in strength and efficacy in different situations, the system is worth exploring in Soul Hackers 2.

Commander Skills are a unique feature for Ringo in Soul Hackers 2

In Soul Hackers 2, there are a number of useful passive abilities that all members of the party can unlock. However, Ringo has something even better, known as Commander Skills. These are unlocked in a few ways, and only she can activate them in battle.

Commander Skills come in passive and active forms, and while they cost no MP to use, they do have timers on them. For example, Master Conversion allows everyone in the party to change their demons mid-battle. However, it takes four turns to use it again.

Don't underestimate the power of Commander Skills (Image via Atlus)

Conversion, on the other hand, costs a turn and lets one party member change their Demon to another. This makes these abilities incredibly useful in almost every battle.

There are also a number of passive Commander Skills in Soul Hackers 2 that have a chance to trigger every turn. It will be obvious when they do, as the game will duly send a notification.

Below is a selection of Commander Skills that are available in the game and what they do for the party in Soul Hackers 2.

Conversion (1 turn): Change an ally’s equipped demon

Change an ally’s equipped demon Master Conversion (4 turns): Change all allies equipped demons

Change all allies equipped demons Damage Condenser (4 turns): Narrows Sabbath to a single target and increases its power

Narrows Sabbath to a single target and increases its power Reboot (1 per battle): On ally’s turn, if two or more allies are KO’d, they will be revived with full health

How to unlock more Commander Skills in Soul Hackers 2?

Commander Skills are unlocked via the COMP Smith (Image via Atlus)

While Ringo unlocks a wealth of powerful passive skills through the Soul Matrix, the COMP Smith is where this happens. Located in the Mansei Realm of Amami City, Tatara will upgrade the parties' COMPs. The COMP is the system with which demons are summoned. Furthermore, it can enhance a number of combat features.

Tatara can add attacking power, enhanced elemental damage, and a number of other buffs, but for Ringo, she can also add Commander Skills. They are labeled appropriately, and all of them require at least the “Totem Memory” item. These can be gifted by demons, so players should always talk to their demon scouts.

These can be expensive and require a great deal of gameplay and side quests to unlock, but they are without a doubt worth it.

Commander Skills are a powerful tool in Soul Hackers 2 for Ringo to make battles more manageable. Notably, it’s the only way to change equipped demons during battle, so players shouldn't hesitate to use these abilities.

