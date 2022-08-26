Soul Hackers 2 fusion guide: Everything about Demon Fusion

One of the most critical functions players can use in Soul Hackers 2 is Demon Fusion. It’s the best way to acquire particular demons in the game without grinding through areas to recruit demons. This feels far more random compared to utilizing Demon Fusion.

At Cirque du Goumaden, users can access a few useful features when it comes to registering, summoning, and seeking out particular demons to fuse for their party.

Thankfully, compared to previous entries like Shin Megami Tensei 5 or Persona 5, Soul Hackers 2 has a pretty easy-to-use system.

How to perform Demon Fusion in Soul Hackers 2

1) When can gamers begin using Demon Fusion in Soul Hackers 2?

Victor at Cirque du Goumaden has everything players need when it comes to Demon Fusion (Image via Atlus)

Relatively early in Soul Hackers 2, users will be instructed to head to Cirque du Goumaden, home of Victor. He has command of a demon fusion device, which he is using to gather data on as many demons as possible.

Victor occasionally requests Ringo and the party to fuse or recruit a particular demon, which nets rewards for the latter. While gamers can recruit demons through the party’s demons scouting them out in dungeons, the most reliable place is on Cirque du Goumaden.

2) Types of Demon Fusion in Soul Hackers 2

Search Fusion is comprehensive and easy to use (Image via Atlus)

Unlike previous games, there are three ways to utilize Demon Fusion instead of the more complex systems other MegaTen games use:

In Normal Fusion, players target one of their currently owned demons in their party. From there, it will show all of the various forms they can transform into by selecting another demon in the party, as well as their level. Search Fusion: Search Fusion allows users to search for specific styles of demons to try and summon. They have numerous search topics as well. After going through the various settings, gamers can check the results, and if they meet the requirements, they can summon one of those demons.

3) Selecting new skills for new demons while using Fusion

Selecting skills for demons is very important and allows for greater flexibility in combat (Image via Atlus)

In all fusion settings, gamers will be able to select a few new skills for their fused demon. Each pairing of demons that come together to create a new demon will have different possible skills based on what they had going into the fusion.

Because of this, it’s essential to constantly consider Register your demons at Cirque du Goumaden to use them again later. When fusing demons, take care to look at all of the options.

In particular, Search Fusion can often show multiple summon options with numerous demon combinations.

Consider what demons are being used in the party, which ones players can afford to resummon, and which have skills most desirable for a new demon.

Thankfully, Demon Fusion is incredibly easy to use, making it easier to figure out what gamers can do with the system. It allows flexibility without the more complex systems of other MegaTen games.

