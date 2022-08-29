Soul Hackers 2 story guide: How long does it take to beat the game

The latest MegaTen (Megami Tensei) franchise entry is finally out, and players are having a great time with the nifty gameplay features that Soul Hackers 2 has brought to the table. Besides the main narrative, there is plenty of side content that fans will be able to delve into in the game as well as enjoy a new social system that has implemented several effective attributes from a previous Atlus title, Persona 5.

Furthermore, fetch missions and side quests are a core feature of Soul Hackers 2 as it allows Summoners to invest time in getting more money, along with adding more Soul Levels and XP to their party members. This is one of the reasons why many in the community have been quite curious to find out just how long it takes to complete the game with just the narrative, with all side quests, and with the DLC.

Therefore, today’s article will provide a general estimate of how long it will take a player to complete Soul Hackers 2.

What is the general completion time for Soul Hackers 2?

Like any other Shin Megami Tensei entry, Soul Hackers 2 runs for more or less the same duration, but for completionists, the latest title can take over 100 hours to beat, especially if they are considering additional story content from the DLC.

For those looking to complete just the main narrative along with the $10 additional story arc on base difficulty, the RPG can be finished fairly quickly, at least if it’s measured in JRPG standards. So far, players who have only completed the narrative have reported that it only takes about 25 to 30 hours to beat the base game. For general players who may be getting used to the game and participating in some of its social interactions, completing the title will take somewhere around 40 to 50 hours.

However, players looking to 'Platinum' the game will require a considerable investment of time to do so. Collecting all the trophies, especially the ones that are related to fusion and side quests, will take quite some time, and a playtime of approximately 70+ hours is expected in this case.

With the DLC

Fans who have purchased the $9.99 DLC, titled Nana’s Lost Numbers, will be able to get their hands on additional story content, further lengthening their gaming experience. The DLC introduces new demons to the fold as well as a new Devil Summoner called Nana.

Nana is on a mission to find her father, and, after her interaction with Ringo, agrees to join their party. This story arc will also open up access to the Hachigaya Training Field dungeon, which, like most MegaTen title DLCs, consists of some of the hardest enemies and bosses in the game.

On base difficulty and while focusing only on the storyline, the DLC is another 10 hours of content. However, completionists can expect it to go up to 30 hours for the full experience. Hence, players who are looking to Platinum the game, that too on Hard difficulty, can expect an approximate playtime of 100 hours.

Edited by Atul S