Soul Mortal and GodL Jonathan nominated for The Mobies Content Creator of the Year 2023

Two popular Indian gamers, Mortal and Jonathan, have been nominated for the Mobies Content Creator of the Year 2023. This is the first season of the accolade, being hosted by the creators behind the renowned Esports Awards. A total of seven famous gamers have been named for the award. It boasts 11 categories in its inaugural edition.

Apart from the two Indian personalities, three famous streamers, Levinho, iFerg, and Panda, have been selected in this category. The award show will take place on July 14 in Los Angeles.

The Mobies Content Creator of the Year 2023 nominees

Below are the seven creators that have been nominated for the award category:

Judo Sloth Levinho Jonathan Gaming iFerg Mortal Panda The Radioativo

It is no surprise to see Naman "Mortal" Mathur, a former professional player and streamer, included on the list. He was previously nominated for several categories in the Esports Awards. In fact, he obtained second place in the Esports Personality of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2022. Mortal was also second in the Streamer of the Year 2021.

The beloved Indian star started off as a professional PUBG Mobile player in 2018 and rose to success quickly by winning some notable events. His YouTube channel, named 'Mortal,' where he regularly streams various games, boasts a subscriber count of approximately seven million. He will be one of the frontrunners for the Mobies award.

Jonathan, a skilled BGMI professional athlete, has claimed many notable trophies and individual awards in the past four years. Additionally, he has an enormous fan base and primarily streams Battlegrounds Mobile India on his YouTube channel. He was also nominated for the Mobile Player of the Year 2022 at Esports Awards, where he finished second.

iFerg, a Northern Irish gaming YouTuber, is a renowned Call of Duty Mobile streamer with over 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube. Levinho and Panda, who mostly stream PUBG Mobile on their YouTube channels, are also widely known for their content.

Clash of Clans YouTuber Andrew “Judo Sloth” and Free Fire streamer The Radioativo have also been nominated for the Mobies Content Creator of the Year 2023. The award winner will be declared on July 14, while fans can vote on the official website.

