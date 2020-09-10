Soul Viper’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Yash Soni, aka Viper, is a professional PUBG Mobile player and streamer. He currently plays for Team Soul. He streams several games including PUBG Mobile, Valorant and Human Fall Flat. Yesterday, Viper played Free Fire for the first time on a live stream.

He played alongside Mortal and 8bitMafia. They collectively played the Clash Squad mode in a custom room against Scout, Mavi, Regaltos and Ajjubhai.

In this article, we discuss Viper's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Soul Viper's Free Fire ID

Soul Viper's Free Fire ID is 2339889375, and in-game name is SouLViperrrr.

Soul Viper's Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

His lifetime stats

Soul Viper hasn't unlocked the ranked mode yet, and has played only a few classic games. Viper has played only two Squad games, winning in one of them. In this mode, he has racked up ten kills with a K/D ratio of 10.

Clash Squad Career Stats

Clash Squad stats

Viper has played 6 Clash Squad matches and triumphed in two of them, which equates to a win percentage of 33%. He has killed 18 enemies with an average damage per game of 2255.

His YouTube channel

Viper started streaming PUBG Mobile in March 2019. Since then, he has been creating content on several games, including the popular battle royale game. Viper has uploaded 466 videos on his channel and garnered over 1.06 million subscribers. He has also amassed over 121 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Social Media

Viper is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

He also streams frequently on NimoTV. Click here to visit his account.

SouL Viper also has his own discord server. You can click here to join it.

