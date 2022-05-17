Soulslike Stray Blade is delayed to 2023: New details revealed and more

During the 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase, they revealed information on several games, such as Stray Blade. Initially announced as a 2022 release title, this is no longer the case.

According to the developers, it was pushed back to 2023, and quite a few new details were made clear about what the upcoming Soulslike title has to offer fans when it releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Stray Blade reveals new details as the release date is pushed back

Stray Blade tells the story of someone who has died in Acrea the Lost Valley but has been brought back to life. Players will uncover the history of this land and will attempt to bring some balance to a region that is completely torn apart by war.

Thankfully, players in Stray Blade won’t be going at it alone. There’s a companion in Boji who can resurrect the player when they perish. It’s up to the players to shape the world as they see fit. Every victory changes the world, and time keeps moving, even if the player dies.

Boji is also a craftsman, and what they can create is based on the lore of the world. By finding pieces of ancient lore of Acrea, he can craft more powerful, useful gear. This means exploration will be vital to finding rare materials, recipes, weapons, treasures, etc.

Players will be able to return to places they previously left an impact on and see the changes that occurred. This will also lead to greater challenges for the player to overcome.

The combat system is supposed to be incredibly responsive and precise, letting players fully control what they do in battle. Split-second blade-to-blade reactions will lead to players needing to make tactical choices in the heat of battle.

The Adventurer and Boji - one fights, the other crafts (Image via 505 Games)

Since players will explore for greater power, the game combines Metroidvania exploration with Soulsborne combat. Certain abilities allow players to explore areas they previously could not, giving players a reason to explore and search through everything.

There will be many secret passages to uncover in a constantly-changing world, so backtracking to previous areas will be worthwhile.

Developed by Point Blank and published by 505 Games, Stray Blade is an exciting, upcoming action RPG with Soulslike elements. Initially scheduled for a 2022 release, it was pushed back to 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store).

Edited by Yasho Amonkar