In South of Midnight, Wicked Temper (aka Chapter 4) kicks off with Hazel getting dropped off solo by Catfish to deal with a massive gator. From the jump, you’re already locked into this story — no need to go hunting for the chapter; the Storybook lands in your inventory automatically.
Here’s a detailed walkthrough for the Wicked Temper chapter in South of Midnight.
Chapter 4: Wicked Temper walkthrough in South of Midnight
Once you’re on foot, climb the steps and head toward the first echo platform, but ignore it. Look left and use the second echo instead — this one puts you on track for a bunch of Floofs stashed above. If you’ve been gathering them along the way, this push should bring your total Floof count to around 85, which is perfect for unlocking an upgrade.
It's grapple time, and it opens up everything
Keep moving until Hazel gets her new trick — grappling. You can then start zipping between points, but don’t forget to jump and glide afterward to close long gaps. Right after your first grapple sequence, take a hard left to scoop up more Floofs by the edge of the water. You’ll find even more by veering off the left and right sides of the path — the left leads to a bonus grapple line with 10 Floofs, while the right hides five behind a mess of branches.
First arena, hidden readables, and detours that matter
Eventually, you’ll walk into a chaotic little battlefield with Hurlers, a nest, and a Ravager waiting to fight. The Hurler comes first, but once one goes down, more roll in. After clearing this battlefield, head past the "Private Property" sign and start poking around. There’s a tucked-away section behind some branches, which leads you to two readables.
One’s across a dock past a few grapple points — look for a "Grocery List" sitting there. The other, called "Lay Off Buddy", is inside the house nearby, right next to the bed. Both readables are easy to miss if you rush.
Mushrooms, graveyard finds, and a hidden health boost
As you proceed, watch out for the explosive mushrooms — they shake before they pop. The best way to deal with them is to toss rocks or use Strand Push from a distance. Past the mushrooms, you'll spot another ledge across the water. Grapple across and snag the Memory Object at the top.
Before storming the church, take a quick detour left into the graveyard. You’ll find a sheet of metal you can flip, and just beyond, a gnarly dead tree hiding the "Burrower’s – Lord’s Day" readable.
Last stop – secret cave and end of the line
Behind the church are more grapples and Floofs, and a final flipped metal sheet. Follow it down to find a secret cave beneath the church. Inside is your second Health Filament — this is still not enough for a health upgrade, but you’re getting there.
Find the echo cart, move it quickly with Strand Push, scale up, and ring the bell to conclude the Wicked Temper chapter.
