Spectre Divide Game Director highlights key pre-launch updates thanks to the beta phase

Spectre Divide Game Director @BopNSwap shared a few key points over a series of X posts, highlighting a few pre-launch updates. According to him, these are the issues that have been addressed over the past couple of weeks to provide players with a seamless experience. It cannot hurt to keep these changes in mind, as the title is a few hours away from its global release on September 3, 2024, at 9 am PT/9:30 pm IST.

This article will highlight some key points that Mountaintop Studio developers have worked on ahead of the title’s final launch.

Spectre Divide Game Director shared some key updates ahead of the global launch

As mentioned earlier, Game Director @BopNSwap took to X to share some of his takeaways from Spectre Divide's closed beta phase. The team at Mountaintop Studios took this feedback to heart and has been working on these fixes for the last couple of weeks. Here’s a detailed breakdown of everything @BopNSwap took away from the beta.

A chunk of community players shared some videos regarding hit registration issues, and the devs found that the yellow enemy outlines have a lot to do with it. Hence, they’ve decided to slightly adjust the hitboxes to provide players with better hit registration. Moreover, they've also fixed a weapon sound delay issue

Moving on, the developers found some bugs causing trivial issues in-game. As a result, they deployed some fixes, which include:

Duo/Trio matchmaking bug fix.

Tuning the longer queue time.

Search Expansion messaging to let players know about their longer queue time.

Slightly tweaking the maximum ping.

They have also promised to implement more bug fixes upon the title’s final launch.

Furthermore, the team behind Mountaintop Studios has implemented some map balance changes to tweak the overall attacker/defender win rates. However, players should note that the win rates will surely depend on the skill ceilings.

In a welcome addition, the devs have promised to work on an extended overview or walkthrough to help newcomers get a grasp of all the basics and Sponsor mechanics. However, they haven’t given an estimated time of arrival, and it is most likely to be implemented in the next couple of months.

Meanwhile, the developers decided to implement a Sponsor balance change after taking a good look at its pick rates. While some of the Sponsors were available from the start, others had to be unlocked by completing daily and general challenges. Eventually, the dev team noticed a much lower pick rate for the locked Sponsors.

Meanwhile, after the successful closure of the closed beta, the developers decided to implement a few weapon balance changes based on community feedback. These changes are directed towards weapons like the Harpe, the Berserker, and the Buzzsaw.

According to a recent blog post from the Spectre Divide team, they’ll thoroughly work on the Anti-Cheat system so that no one can exploit any cheat system in-game.

Lastly, they are tweaking the XP gain system to help players unlock more in-game Sponsors and features. It was quite slow earlier, and developers did a stress test in the closed beta. However, players can expect a faster XP gain system upon the title’s global launch.

Apart from these Spectre Divide upcoming changes, players will get access to a few QoL (quality-of-life) tweaks. It’ll be interesting to see what the devs have for us when the game finally releases.

For more updates on Mountaintop Studio’s upcoming revolutionary FPS, Spectre Divide, check out Sportskeeda’s FPS section.

