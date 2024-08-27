Spectre Divide release date and time for all regions

The official Spectre Divide release date and time are out. After the successful Closed Beta period, the developers have decided to launch the game on PC. Surprisingly, the release date of this free-to-play game is not far as the game is launching for PC on September 3 at 9 am PT. The developers have revealed additional information about the game along with the release date.

This article will cover all those details along with the Spectre Divide release date and timings for all regions.

When is Spectre Divide releasing for all regions?

Spectre Divide gameplay (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

According to the press release by developers, the FPS title is coming to PC on September 3 at 9 am PT. The game servers will go live at the same time for areas across the US, EU, Asia Pacific, and Australia. Furthermore, Ranked matchmaking will go up soon after launch.

Trending

Read More: Spectre Divide PC system requirements

The region-specific release times are as follows:

US: 9 am PT / 12:00 pm ET

9 am PT / 12:00 pm ET EU: 4:00 pm GMT / 6:00 pm CEST

4:00 pm GMT / 6:00 pm CEST Asia Pacific: 9:30 pm IST / 1:00 am JST (September 4)

9:30 pm IST / 1:00 am JST (September 4) Australia: 2:00 am (September 4)

Players will also get to experience the new map Commons when the game launches on September 3.

Spectre Divide release date countdown

With the release date of Spectre Divide coming closer, players would want to know the exact time they can play the game. Below is the countdown displaying the time until Spectre Divide servers go live:

The game is set to be launched in the first week of September. However, fans may still be having doubts about how to play this game even though they now know the Spectre Divide release date.

How to play Spectre Divide?

Spectre Divide will not have pay-to-win features (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

The game made waves when players learned popular esports player and streamer Shroud was backing the project. Another aspect working in the favor of the game is its unique concept of having one single player control two bodies or Spectres.

Read More: All Rank Divisions in Spectre Divide

Naturally, players would want to try out this FPS title with a unique concept. This game is available on PC via Steam and will be free to play. Furthermore, there will be no loot boxes or pay-to-win elements in this game. The game will offer players cosmetics via micro-transactions but they will not affect the gameplay.

The developers have also promised to bring in new kits or Sponsors every season to shake up the meta. This was everything you need to know about Spectre Divide release date and time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!