Spectre Divide Skyway map guide: Tips and tricks, layout, callouts, and more

The Skyway map in Spectre Divide is one of three available maps in the current playtest phase. It is described as an ambitious project that was being developed to connect the south end of Breakwater to a neighboring area. However, this region quickly transformed into a place of competition as Santai combatants placed down various Fast Recall Zones to ease movement around the map.

The Skyway map is relatively longer and features a narrow Mid section with a total of four different paths leading to either bomb sites - two for defenders and two for attackers. There is a lot of cover throughout the map that can be used during gunfights alongside ramps and boxes that provide elevation changes.

This article will highlight the Skyway map in Spectre Divide.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.

Spectre Divide Skyway map layout and callouts

Skyway Minimap (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Defenders

Skyway Defender Side (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

The defending team has direct access to both bomb sites through Driveway, Alley, and Mid through Transfer. The Mid area is divided into three parts - Bot Mid, Top Mid, and Mid. Bot Mid acts as a nexus that connects B-site via B-Link and A-site through A-Link. There are three Fast Recall Zones - near Elbow in B-site, in Transfer, and the last in Island near A-site.

The map control is easier to maintain in B-site as the team is provided direct access to hold Drop and B-Main entry. On the other hand, A-site is a bit tricky due to the attackers' ability to aggress from both A-Main and Jail.

Attackers

Skyway Attacker Side (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Attackers can find themselves having limited map control initially as the barriers are placed directly near Catwalk, Tower, and Snake. This makes taking Mid control difficult as the region is quite open with only a few corners to hide in.

Taking B-Main and Drop control is crucial for any strategy that involves planting the Zeus in B-Site. However, this becomes difficult in A-site as players need to stay vigilant of Mid flanks from Snake and Jail.

How to play attack and defense on the Skyway map?

Defenders

B-Main Skyway (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Defenders can exercise a lot of freedom on the Skyway map in Spectre Divide. This is primarily because the team can place down Spectres in different corners around B-Site, Bot Mid, and A-site. Players can fight for Mid Control through Drop, A-Link, and A-Main while keeping tabs on potential aggressive rushes to a single bomb site.

It is best to take long-range gunfights from Elbow toward B-Main entry and maintain a presence in Closet to stop the Zeus plant. The same can be done more aggressively toward A-site by pushing into Jail and A-Main simultaneously.

Attackers

Skyway map screenshot (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

The attacking team is faced with a choice at the start of the round. The squad can either choose to spread out and check for flanks towards Catwalk, Top Mid, and Snake, or place down at least one Spectre near the corners of Tower or Catwalk to gain information on defender pushes.

Once the attacker side gains control of B-Main, players need to take space in Drop and contest any defender present around B-Link and Closet. The Elbow angle can be blocked using Sponsor abilities like Smoke Grenades to take site control. The same approach is easier for A-site once the attacking team takes control of A-Main and Jail.

This is everything that you need to know about the Skyway map in Spectre Divide.

