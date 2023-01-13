Marvel's Spider-Man, developed by and published by PlayStation Studios, was released in September 2018 for the PS4 (now PS5) and quickly became a hit among players and critics alike.

The open-world action-adventure game follows Peter Parker as he balances his life as a 23-year-old scientist and superhero Spider-Man in New York City. Players can swing through the city, complete missions, and fight crime using Spider-Man's acrobatic abilities and web-slinging powers. The game also features a host of iconic characters, including villains such as Otto Octavius and Martin Li - Mister Negative.

Marvel's Spider-Man boasts a wide variety of outfits for players to unlock and equip, each with their own unique look and attributes. Some outfits are based on classic Spider-Man comics, such as the 2099 suit and the Scarlet Spider suit, while others are original designs created specifically for the game.

Many of these have special powers or abilities that can be used in combat or to solve puzzles. For example, the Spider-Punk suit comes with a powerful guitar that can be used as a weapon. Each version also has its own unique power that can be activated in combat.

These outfits not only add an extra layer of customization to the game but also deepen the overall lore and player experience.

Marvel's Spider-Man regaled players with iconic suits and powers

Spider-Punk" (Image via Insomniac Games)

7) Spider-Man 2099

"Spider-Man 2099" (Image via Insomniac Games)

The Spider-Man 2099 outfit is based on the character of Miguel O'Hara, an iconic version from the year 2099. Based in an alternate universe, the suit features a futuristic design, with a primarily black, blue, and red color scheme and various technological details.

The suit's signature power, Low Gravity, allows Spider-Man to stay airborne for longer periods of time, enabling him to perform more aerial attacks and figure out his next move before landing on the ground.

6) The Sam Raimi suit

The "Webbed Suit" (Image via Insomniac Games)

The Webbed suit, also known as the Sam Raimi Suit, is inspired by the outfit worn by Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker in the original movie trilogy.

This design closely mirrors the cinematic version, boasting a primarily blue and red color scheme with webbed detailing. It does not come with any special powers but remains beloved by fans and players.

All players were given the suit for free in December 2018, as part of its 1.3 update, after fans lobbied for its addition on social media.

5) Spider-Punk

"Spider-Punk" (Image via Insomniac Games)

This suit is a unique and eye-catching version based on the character of Hobie Brown, an alternate universe version of Peter Parker, who became the punk rocker Spider-Punk.

It features a vibrant design, primarily black, blue, and red color schemes, and various punk rock-inspired details such as studs, chains, and graffiti art. The suit also comes with a unique power, "Rock Out," which allows Hobie to play his guitar and launch a powerful blast of sound waves to damage surrounding enemies and objects.

This suit acts as a great way for players to express themselves as webheads in a different, more unorthodox way - ripped directly from the pages of the comics.

4) The Stark suit

"The Stark Suit" (Image via Insomniac Games)

This suit is based on Tom Holland's Peter Parker from Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain America: Civil War.

Designed by Tony Stark, it is made of red and blue spandex-like material with webbing details and features a Spider symbol on the chest. The outfit also has built-in lenses for Peter's eyes.

It's incredible to witness a suit ripped directly from the silver screen - to such perfect accuracy. This feeling is replicated by the other versions adapted from the movies, especially the latest No Way Home suits.

3) The Noir suit

The "Noir Suit" (Image via Insomniac Games)

Inspired by the Noir comics style of the 1930s, this suit features a black-and-white color scheme. It bears deep blacks and browns, along with steampunk-esque equipment and a pair of old-fashioned goggles. Similar to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Noir suit adds a layer of stealth and grit that almost all of the other outfits lacked.

Players can purchase this outfit with Tokens, which can be earned by completing Side-missions and challenges outside the main campaign. This suit adds a much-needed monochromatic contrast to a game filled with style and color.

2) The Vintage Comic Book suit

The "Vintage Comic Book" Suit (Image via Insomniac Games)

Our runner's up is the Vintage Comic Book suit, inspired by the classic Spider-Man comics of the 1960s. This outfit boasts a retro aesthetic, featuring a red and blue color scheme with large white eyes.

Ripped straight from the cover of Spidey's first-ever appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15, this suit is one of the most expensive in the game, costing four Backpack Tokens, four Challenge Tokens, and four Crime Tokens.

It gives players a visually striking and deeply nostalgic experience that, like The Noir Suit, differs massively from every other outfit.

1) The Advanced Suit

The "Advanced Suit" (Image via Insomniac Games)

One of the first outfits the player has access to upon starting the game is the Advanced Suit, designed by none other than Peter Parker's mentor, Dr. Otto Octavius.

Being the best and most iconic suit in the game, it's a high-tech and advanced version of the traditional attire featuring a sleek, futuristic design. It is primarily an orangish red, with white accents on the spider symbol and web shooters. The design is finished with a large white spider symbol on the back.

Being an original creation by the game's creators, this suit has taken on a life of its own, appearing in comics and even movies, including Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse. This outfit even has its own Lego Figurine, which only a select few elite Spider-Man versions have received.

To conclude, Marvel's Spider-Man offers a wide variety of suits for players to unlock and use, each with its own unique design and abilities. From the classic Vintage Comic version to the high-tech Advanced Suit, players can tailor their experience to their own preferences.

Each suit offers a different look and gameplay experience, allowing one to experiment and have fun. With such a variety of suits to choose from, players will have a lot of opportunities to try different playstyles and enjoy the game.

Poll : Which Spider-Man Game did it better? Marvel's Spider-Man Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 0 votes