Spider-Man Remastered: New Arachnid Rider and Armored Advanced suits revealed

Spider-Man Remastered should bring graphical improvements and a bunch of new cosmetics like Arachnid Rider and Armored Advanced Suits into the game.

Your first glimpse of the Arachnid Rider and Armored Advanced Suits, two all-new looks for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.



The PlayStation 5 will be out soon, and the hype is at an all-time high. Gamers are waiting to get their hands to new launch titles like Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which takes a whole new perspective on the Spiderman saga and puts the players into the shoes of Miles.

However, if the players purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on the PlayStation, they’ll get free access to the revamped Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

This article discusses the two new cosmetics and graphical differences that the PlayStation 5-based Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will have.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered gets two new cosmetics on PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has some fantastic graphics, and the main surprise of the game is the new facial model of Peter Parker. The players wanted the game to remain similar, but with the new face of the main character, some are stating it isn’t better than the last one.

The game is now offering two new cosmetics, one of which is spiderlike and another one has a white and red color scheme. These cosmetics take out the monotonous legacy colors from the game and provide the players with a new perspective on the game.

The overall game is similar to the parent video game, and the only noticeable difference in the remastered version is the quality of graphics. From the amazing lighting throughout to real-life reflections, it is straight-up one of the most gorgeous-looking video games.

Several performance boosts have also been noticed, as the game runs on 4K/60fps, which should be a virtual treat for console users. 3-D sound effects and haptic feedback will also provide a very immersive experience to gamers trying out the game for the first time.

If players couldn’t try the earlier version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, then this might be the best opportunity to play both games at the same time and enjoy two different personalities of Spider-Man on the PlayStation 5.

